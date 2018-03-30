Getty Image

Anthony Carrigan is an actor probably best known for his roles on Fox’s Gotham and ABC’s The Forgotten. Currently he co-stars on HBO’s Barry as NoHo Hank, a Chechen mobster. Barry airs on Sunday nights at 10:30pm EST. Anthony was nice enough to take some time recently to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Hendricks and tonic, how about you? My treat. Theoretical drinks all around!

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Neil Degrasse Tyson, he’s a dreamboat.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

The Crown, Fargo, Insecure.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pizza from this place in Amalfi, Italy you can only get to by boat…or Dominos (life’s been good, I’m easy).

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Wikihow, Epicurious, Apple Movie Trailers, New York Times.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Nick Hakim’s “Cuffed” and close second Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou’s “The Homeless Wanderer” (both from great albums).

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Your worst fear is going to come true — your hair, eyebrows and eyelashes will all fall out. But it will be the best thing that’ll ever happen to you. Trust me.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Could a Megalodon shark still exist? (I watched “Jaws”)

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. The cat I had growing up was great though, she was a cross eyed Himalayan who would reassuringly put her paw on my foot.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

The RZA did a surprise concert in Brooklyn and came out holding two bottles of red wine. Classy AF.