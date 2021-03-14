Dr. Anthony Fauci is finally free of Donald Trump tampering with the nation’s uneven COVID-19 response and trying to limit his media appearances. And as the unfortunate anniversary of a year since many saw an end to life as they knew it before lockdown measures, Fauci appeared on national TV to joke with Stephen Colbert about how far we’ve come.

Colbert was a fairly warm host to Fauci, lobbing a few softball jokes his way and giving him a platform to talk vaccines and what the summer may look like if people continue to practice good health practices and case counts go down. That’s not before he was asked about one of the wild conspiracy theory about the vaccines: that they have something in them that will give Bill Gates the information he needs to… take over the world or something.

“Which one most effectively delivers Bill Gates’ brain-controlling microchip?” Colbert asked at one point.

“Well, there are a couple: one microchip from me, and one microchip from Bill,” Fauci said. “It depends which one you want.”

The vaccine talk did come with some important clarifications about which one is better to take. For Fauci, the answer between the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson + Johnson is easy: whichever one is available first.

“I would pick the one that was the most readily available to me,” he said. “All three of them are highly efficacious.”

One thing that may disappoint some: Fauci said not to hit the club right after you get the jab. Not right away, at least.

You can watch Fauci’s full appearance above.