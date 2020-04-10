A great deal of America is quarantining right now, hoping to avoid catching the coronavirus that has spread here more than in any other nation on the planet, and by far. We’re anxious, we’re angry, and we’re also bored. We need content, and lots of it. And some places have stepped up to provide it, sometimes for free. Disney+ made Frozen II and Pixar’s Onward free to any and all subscribers, while HBO made a number of their biggest ever shows — including The Sopranos and The Wire — free to anyone.

Now, as per Deadline, Apple TV+ is getting in on that, too. The super corporation cordoned off a section of their TV app into a “Free For Everybody” wing, where even those who haven’t signed up for the umpteenth streamer can watch shows you may have heard of but not seen.

Does it have The Morning Show, the young service’s most acclaimed program thus far, you’re asking? It does not. But it does have Dickinson, the revisionist history show that portrays a happy-go-lucky Emily Dickinson (played by Hailee Stanfield). And it has For All Mankind, the space show starring Joel Kinnaman and Michael Dorman (aka the title villain from the recent The Invisible Man). There’s M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, plus Little America, the anthology show executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon that looks at the lives of immigrants. This isn’t going to end anytime soon, so might as well fill those acres of time with something fulfilling and hope-inducing.

