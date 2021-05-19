In a historic first, Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in a new untitled TV series for Netflix. The series will be a “one-hour global spy adventure” (don’t call it a drama) starring the Governator and Top Gun: Maverick‘s Monica Barbaro as a father-daugther team who had no idea they were both working for the CIA.

“Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix,” Schwarzenegger told Deadline in a statement. “I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the series, created by Nick Santora (Jack Reacher; The Fugitive series), when a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.

Hmm. That kind of sounds like True Lies. At the very least, it’s doesn’t not sound like True Lies. But True Lies was fun. Let’s do it again.

Anyway, despite the pandemic shutting down most of Hollywood, Schwarzenegger has kept himself busy and has been an active presence on social media where his entertaining videos have done everything from chastise the GOP for the January 6 insurrection while waving his Conan sword and encouraging Americans to get vaccinated so we can put the COVID-19 crisis behind us.

(Via Deadline)