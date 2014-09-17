All The ‘Arrested Development’ Quotes You Should Still Be Using In Every Day Conversation

Arrested Development is undoubtedly one of most quotable television programs in history. People like to say that if you blink while watching you’ve likely missed a joke, which is true because it’s so densely joke-ridden that no matter how many times you’ve seen an episode, you can still discover new lines, or visual gags that have breezed right by you before. Here we take a look at 25 well-known Arrested Development quotes that you should still be using in everyday conversation.

“I’m a monster!” — Buster

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everyday use: When you can’t go out looking like this.

“Steve Holt!” — Steve Holt

Everyday use: Any social gathering.

“I mean it’s one banana Michael. What could it cost, $10?” — Lucille

Everyday use: On payday.

“Baby you got a stew going.” — Carl Weathers

Everyday use: Ten days from payday.

“Do these effectively hide my thunder?” — Tobias

Everyday use: Anytime you try on new pants.

“I hear the jury’s still out on science.” — GOB

Everyday use: Anytime someone tries to counter you with facts.

“Why are you squeezing me with your body?” — Michael

Everyday use: Anytime you take part in an awkward hug.

“Army had a half day.” — Buster

Everyday use: Whenever someone questions why you’re there.

“No touching!” — Prison guards

Everyday use: Any public gathering.

“Say goodbye to these!” — Kitty

Everyday use: Farewells and break ups.