All The ‘Arrested Development’ Quotes You Should Still Be Using In Every Day Conversation

“I’m a monster!” — Buster
Everyday use: When you can’t go out looking like this.
“Steve Holt!” — Steve Holt
Everyday use: Any social gathering.
“I mean it’s one banana Michael. What could it cost, $10?” — Lucille
Everyday use: On payday.
“Baby you got a stew going.” — Carl Weathers
Everyday use: Ten days from payday.
“Do these effectively hide my thunder?” — Tobias
Everyday use: Anytime you try on new pants.
“I hear the jury’s still out on science.” — GOB
Everyday use: Anytime someone tries to counter you with facts.
“Why are you squeezing me with your body?” — Michael
Everyday use: Anytime you take part in an awkward hug.
“Army had a half day.” — Buster
Everyday use: Whenever someone questions why you’re there.
“No touching!” — Prison guards
Everyday use: Any public gathering.
“Say goodbye to these!” — Kitty
Everyday use: Farewells and break ups.
Ooo, I can’t wait for the 25 Matrix Reloaded quotes you should still be using article!
Systemic Anomaly!
ERGO!
The problem is choice!
“we well know that the reason most of us are here is because of our affinity for disobedience.”
Whoa
oh no, not like this!
Nom de dieu de putain de bordel de merde de saloperie de connard d’enculer ta mère.
Gesundheit!
What if I mix up my Seinfeld and Arrested Development quotes? I’ll be a social outcast!
I don’t want these.
Heeeey brother. (or hermano)
I’ve made a huge mistake.
Shoot me over.
To the nuts. The brdige mix fool.
Not tricks, Michael, illusions. A trick is something a whore does for money. Or candy.
*or cocaine. That joke was SO much funnier in the pilot…one of my very, very few complaints about A/D.
i pinned the army man
For any AD fan with a brother who is also an AD fan, heeeeeey brother is pretty much vernacular.
Hermano as well.
the fact that this show is not still on tv hurts every day
Um…
What year do you live in?
Internets are now tv.
Are you sending this message from the past? Are we living in the future? I’m so confused now.
DAILY
I still use “THATS MY SON YOU POTHEAD!” sub in any relation for Son.
Egg
She call is a MayonEgg.
“I have no problem with that”.
Other three faves:
“And THAT’S why you always leave a note.”
“We need ICE.”
“Well, that was a freebie.”
Yes, I use that was a freebie quite often.
No “Aww, C’mon?”…………… Awwww C’mon!!!
(I also apologize if it is on there, not sure if I missed some because for some reason my browser loads all the different pages in one shot)
What, is she funny or something?
“I don’t want none of yo’ tired ass country club ya freak bitch.” was actually Franklin, not Buster.
I’m partial to “this is a $200 suit, C’MON!”
Daddy horny, Michael.
“Pop Pop gets a treat??”
“He said some wonderful things.”
I got a “Bees?!” tattoo, in reference to the show, earlier this year. When I texted a fellow AD fan friend to tell her what I was doing, she responded with, “You’re making a huge mistake.” Best reply ever.
“Old Bear! He loved the honey!”
– fond remembrance of a loved one
BEES?
“Gob’s not on board.”
“I’m Mr. Manager!”
“We just say manager.”
The lack of “I’ve made a huge mistake” only proves this article is bush league.
Umm, it’s on there.
it’s on the family crest.
“It looks like he’s going to be all right.”
I think Canadian Scott just found a good time to use that phrase.
Soooo, the rules for “I’ve made a huge mistake” are the same as the slow clap?
COME ON!!!!
“Ice, could you cool it on the smoothies.”
“Her?”
“He said some wonderful things”
I use these and others, every single day.
“You have to get up PRETTY EARLY to be drunk by 1.”
We outright need a “Should” tab so we don’t have to keep guessing what to think
If Mother sees this, she will blow a cow.
I think i just blue myself.
Can’t forget “Daddy horny, Michael.”
Also, “take a look at banner Michael.”
“I don’t know what I expected.”
I find I use this one pretty often.
I hope no ones waiting for you? – Micheal
“LET THE GREAT EXPERIMENT BEGIN!!!!!” – T (Tobias)
no “hello darkness, my old friend?”
For some reason I use “We need ice.” at least once a week.
Also “Bees!?” whenever someone says anything that vaguely sounds like “bees.”
“You buy yourself a tape recorder, you just record yourself for a whole day. I think you’re going to be surprised at some of your phrasing.”
Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
As a pretty crunchy person myself, I frequently reference:
Lucille: “You’re high!”
Oscar: “You can’t win every argument with that!”
Also, “These are my awards, Mother, from Army.”
Gob: “I found a way to make money /while/ I’m at work.”
Anyong!
“I pinned the army man”
“watch out for hop-ons”
“solid as Iraq”
“I like the way they think”
“it’s knowing how long things take”
also, it’s pretty cool if you smoke a cigarette into someone’s mouth and make them blow it out the window for you
“NO TOUCHING!!!!”
“She mistook the drowsy eye alcohol warning for a winking eye suggestion”
“Vodka goes bad once you open it”
I always say “and that’s how you get ants” while I’m cleaning up something my kids spill
^^^one of my favorites. most people have no idea what that means….
I use “COME ON!” in GOB voice quite a bit. Also, appending “..with club sauce” when reading off a menu. And “Annyong!” when greeting others.
Oops, missed your club sauce reference. Didnt mean to copy.
That’s a Bob Loblaw Law Bomb!
“you sir, are a mouthful.”
Now, let’s not talk nonsense to Bob Loblaw
“Maybe I’ll put it in her brownie”
“You’re going to get hop-ons”
“As if anyone would want to R her”
Let’s not forget, “Way to plant, Anne!”
Yeah, and a guy in a 5000 dollar suit is going to read an article like this! Come on!!!
“I didn’t even know we were calling him ‘Big Bear.'” “We never had the chance to!”
There’s no “I” in Teamosil; at least not where you’d think.
Coca-coca-coca-kaa!
Chickens don’t clap!!