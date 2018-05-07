‘Arrested Development’ Has A Roaming Announcement Of Season 5’s Premiere Date That’s Gonna Get Hop Ons

Arrested Development‘s unique way of announcing season five’s premiere date is gonna get hop ons. It also might take down a few banners if the driver isn’t paying attention. Mostly, it’s going to be embarrassing for the son of whoever’s driving it. Either way, the most important detail here is the information that’s on the side of the stair car: #AD5 – May 29. Netflix. Baby, we’ve got a stew goin’, and we’ve got a season five premiere date.

Here are two images from the Bluth stair car sitings in New York City:

