Arya Stark Practiced The Move She Used During The Battle Of Winterfell

HBO

WARNING: Heavy Game of Thrones spoilers will be found below.

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably already watched the third episode of Game of Thrones season eight, “The Long Night.” But let’s just confirm it because it does seem a bit crazy: Arya Stark is indeed the one who kills the Night King, defeating him with a Valyrian steel dagger right in the heart.

Some fans of the show and books are only going to get angrier as the adrenaline and excitement from last night’s episode wears off, and the simple efficiency of Arya’s kill sinks in. It wasn’t an ancient prophecy or secret Targaryen that ended the Long Night. The blade wasn’t some one-of-a-kind relic forged through the heart of a loved one. It was just good enough to get the job done, and Arya just stuck the Night King with “the pointy end.” And the aid of all that Faceless Men training, of course.