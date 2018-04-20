Starz

After three groovy (and bloody) seasons at Starz, the television continuation of Sam Raimi’s horror-comedy classic Evil Dead films, Ash vs Evil Dead has been canceled. The Hollywood Reporter broke the sad news mid-afternoon on Friday, saying that star Bruce Campbell will be “putting his chainsaw down” for the foreseeable future. In a statement, Starz’s President of Programming Carmi Zlotnik said the series “has taken audiences on a wild ride for three seasons,” adding that the network was “proud to send the show out with a bang… and a splat.”

Ash Vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Starz, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and our tireless fans for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers. Thank you! 😎 pic.twitter.com/oNmTopS1Ab — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 20, 2018

In his own statement, which he repeated on Twitter, Campbell remarked, “Ash vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime”:

It was an honor to reunite with Evil Dead partners Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi to give our tireless fans another taste of the outrageous horror/comedy they demanded. I will always be grateful to Starz for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers.

THR notes that, along with the canceled Survivor’s Remorse, Ash‘s departure from the Starz outlet signals the premium cable outlet’s desire to keep “honing its scripted approach with series including recent critical favorite Counterpart as well as the upcoming Sweetbitter and Vida.” Along with Sunday’s “Judgement Day,” the final episode of Ash‘s 10-episode third season, “The Mettle of Man” will serve as the series finale when it airs on April 29th at 9 pm ET/PT.

