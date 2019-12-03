Keeping Baby Yoda A Secret Was Difficult For ‘The Mandalorian’ Cast And Crew

Baby Yoda has taken over pop culture in ways Detective Pikachu can only dream of. The pint-sized Mandalorian breakout has inspired memes, and countless “awwwwwwww” reactions, and oodles of official merchandise that will hit stores before long. The reason you can’t drink out of a Baby Yoda Soup Bowl already is because of Disney’s surprising restraint, so as not to spoil Baby Yoda’s debut, but now that we’re four episodes into the series, the cast and crew, including director Bryce Dallas Howard, is talking.

“The thing I was most nervous about was that my kids had been on set quite a bit. So, they had seen Baby and interacted with Baby,” the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star, who directed last week’s episode “Sanctuary,” told the Hollywood Reporter. “When we were filming, my kids were 6 and 11; they’re now 7 and 12. When the kids went back to school, every single day I would say, ‘So, what are you not gonna talk about today?’ And they would say, ‘Baby!’ I would just consistently remind them that there’s no circumstance that could ever arise where they’re allowed to talk about Baby.”

Howard’s kids somehow never blabbed, despite knowing the cutest, most adorable, I want to pinch his little green cheeks secret. Meanwhile, I’m pretty sure I texted everyone I knew the moment I saw Baby Yoda for the first time. It was 5 a.m. Sorry, everyone.

But, I mean, come on.

Baby Yoda misbehavin' pic.twitter.com/lEekbJunIn — Brett White Christmas (@brettwhite) December 3, 2019

(Via Hollywood Reporter)