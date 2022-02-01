If you aren’t caught up on all the Barbie drama lately, don’t worry, here’s a quick recap.

In 2021’s classic Netflix feature film, Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams, Malibu teen Barbie Roberts heads to New York for a summer arts program and discovers another girl named…Barbie Roberts. Sure! In order to differentiate the two, they nickname each other after their homes: Brooklyn and Malibu, and become BFFs. There, you’re caught up.

The duo are returning to Netflix in their own TV show, Barbie: It Takes Two, since, obviously, there are two Barbies. Mattel announced the series will premiere later this year. The show picks up right where Big City, Big Dreams takes place, with the duo following their musical dreams, while dealing with everyday teen problems, like family and friend drama.

This marks Barbie’s return to TV since Dreamhouse Adventures which aired from 2018 to 2020. Fred Soulie, senior vp and general manager at Mattel Television, said the following in a statement,

Mattel’s commitment to creating compelling content as we continue to expand the Barbie universe to represent our audiences across the globe. We look forward to our audiences enjoying Barbie’s return to the series format as we share a new perspective that heightens the sense of adventure, fun and friendship we all associate with Barbie Roberts.”

There is no release date for It Takes Two yet, but feel free to catch up on the animated masterpiece Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams now on Netflix. Companion dolls for the TV show were released last year.