The long-awaited Masters Of The Universe live-action is finally getting some movement. The movie has been in development hell for over a decade, but Netflix has finally acquired the rights to the film, which is slated to begin filming this summer. Adam and Aaron Nee are attached to direct, with the screenplay written by David Callaham, known for his work on Shang-Chi and Wonder Woman 1984.

Along with the Netflix acquisition, West Side Story star Kyle Allen is attached to star as Prince Adam aka He-Man. Sorry to Noah Centineo, who reportedly bulked up for the role several years ago. Maybe he can be cast as Skeletor?

Robbie Brenner, the executive producer of Mattel Films, told Deadline: “Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself. With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga.”

Masters of the Universe has seen many rebrands and variations over the years, but this is the first live-action take since the 1987 movie starring Dolph Lundgren as He-man, which was a box office disaster, but its legacy lives on.

This isn’t the first Masters content to come from Netflix, which brought an animated series to life last summer with the help of Kevin Smith.