Bask In The Warming Glow Of The 30 Best Golden-Era ‘Simpsons’ TV References

Despite all evidence to the contrary, maybe the Family Guy/Simpsons crossover episode will turn out not-embarrassing…possibly? As hard as I try, though, I can’t help but assume the worst about the “stupid tie-in cartoon,” which is why I’m glad it’s TECHNICALLY a Family Guy episode. Even during the lean seasons, The Simpsons has always been very good at referencing other TV shows, whether it’s episode-length homages (24) or cold open tributes (Breaking Bad) or even just brief mentions. There’s a real appreciation to what’s being spoofed, especially during the so-called Golden Era, which for the purposes of this article, I’m saying lasted from seasons 1-10 (DEBATE). Let’s have a look at some of The Simpsons‘ greatest references to other TV shows, not including MacGyver and The Twilight Zone.
There are too many references to both to keep track of.
ALF
Episode: “Bart Sells His Soul”
Alfred Hitchcock Presents
Episode: “Treehouse of Horror III”
All In the Family
Episode: “Lisa’s Sax”
Barney
Episode: “Rosebud”
Batman
Episode: “Mr. Plow”
Beavis and Butt-head
Episode: “D’oh-in’ in the Wind”
Blossom
Episode: “Summer of 4 Ft. 2” (“AND SHE LOOKS LIKE BLOSSOM!”)
Cheers
Episode: “Flaming Moe’s”
The Cosby Show
Episode: “Round Springfield”
The Critic
Episode: “A Star Is Burns”
Nice list. And there are so, so many more.
That and Moe
Roadrunner
episode: Bart’s Inner Child
Season 10 is not the Golden Era! Come on!
I would argue it’s the end of the silver era, though.
I’d say it’s the exact end of the Golden Era, which I would define as seasons 2 to 9. A lot of people don’t like 9 that much, and yeah, it’s got “The Principal and the Pauper” in it, but even so, it’s still got some great ones. (“Lisa the Simpson,” for example.)
Season 9 has some of my favorites– “City of NY vs. Homer,” “King of the Hill,” and “Joy of Sect” among them.
It all went downhill after season seven ended.
“I’ve gotta stop fantasizing about Lee Majors. Ah, one more.”
How about when Tom let Bart watch Ren and Stimpy, and the appearance of a Flying Nun in Brother from the Same Planet…
FREDDY-BOY? I’ve been calling him Pretty-Boy! Aww, I’ve been making an idiot of myself!
“Fear of Flying” was nothing but references, basically.
Needs more Troy McClure and McBain.
Two of my favorites that are missing:
“You Only Move Twice”-> Taken from ‘You Only Live Twice’.
“Bart the General” -> Full Metal Jacket, Patton, The Longest Day, and the famous sailor kissing a girl picture.
Great, except none of those are, y’know, TV shows.
D’oh!
