Bask In The Warming Glow Of The 30 Best Golden-Era ‘Simpsons’ TV References

#The Critic #Twin Peaks #The Simpsons
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.30.14 24 Comments
Despite all evidence to the contrary, maybe the Family Guy/Simpsons crossover episode will turn out not-embarrassing…possibly? As hard as I try, though, I can’t help but assume the worst about the “stupid tie-in cartoon,” which is why I’m glad it’s TECHNICALLY a Family Guy episode. Even during the lean seasons, The Simpsons has always been very good at referencing other TV shows, whether it’s episode-length homages (24) or cold open tributes (Breaking Bad) or even just brief mentions. There’s a real appreciation to what’s being spoofed, especially during the so-called Golden Era, which for the purposes of this article, I’m saying lasted from seasons 1-10 (DEBATE). Let’s have a look at some of The Simpsons‘ greatest references to other TV shows, not including MacGyver and The Twilight Zone.

There are too many references to both to keep track of.

ALF

Episode: “Bart Sells His Soul”

Alfred Hitchcock Presents

Episode: “Treehouse of Horror III”

All In the Family

Episode: “Lisa’s Sax”

Barney

Episode: “Rosebud”

Batman

Episode: “Mr. Plow”

Beavis and Butt-head

Episode: “D’oh-in’ in the Wind”

Blossom

Episode: “Summer of 4 Ft. 2” (“AND SHE LOOKS LIKE BLOSSOM!”)

Cheers

Episode: “Flaming Moe’s”

The Cosby Show

Episode: “Round Springfield”

The Critic

Episode: “A Star Is Burns”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Critic#Twin Peaks#The Simpsons
TAGSpop culture referencesTHE CRITICTHE SIMPSONSTHE X-FILESTWIN PEAKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP