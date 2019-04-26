HBO

The trailer for this Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, presumably titled “Battle of Winterfell” (HBO has been waiting until after the episode airs to reveal the title), is dark. Literally. It’s hard to see what the heck is going on. This is, as you might, an intentional attempt to make things “as naturalistic as possible.”

That’s according to Game of Thrones cinematographer Robert McLachlan, who told Insider, “In the past, we had the shutters open out of necessity for the day interior [scenes] in Winterfell or Castle Black or Eastwatch, so that some daylight could make its way in… What’s happened is now, with winter really here, there was a consensus that it would seem daft for them to have the shutters open when it’s so bitterly cold out.” The darkness extends to the exterior scenes, including the Battle of Winterfell. Here’s how the trailer begins.

What are we supposed to be looking at here? But if you brighten the image…

… you can see Daenerys’ dragons flying over the Unsullied, as revealed on r/freefolk. Drogon and Rhaegal playing a key role in the living’s fight against the dead isn’t a surprise (I’d argue they’re the best shot at winning; Jaime or Arya can only stop so many White Walkers at a time, while a dragon is able to take out hundreds instantly), but it’s almost like HBO was trying to conceal their involvement. Just imagine what other characters are hiding in the dark trailer. Maybe Melisandre is in there. Or Ghost. Or Robyn Arryn. Everyone but Lady Stoneheart. No more Lady Stoneheart talk (sorry, George R.R. Martin).

