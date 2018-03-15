Last Updated: March 15th
Escaping a hail of bullets, being tailed in a high octane chase, and diving out of the way of an enormous explosion is probably incredibly stressful in real life, but as something to gorge on in a Netflix binge session? It’s fine and dandy like sour candy. If you’re in need of binge-worthy action TV gold, we’re here to help. We’ve cherrypicked fifteen of the best action shows on Netflix to obsess over.
Daredevil (2 Seasons)
Netflix’s first foray into gritty R-rated style Marvel superhero thrills was everything promised and more and it managed to pull it off without that bitter 2003-y Ben Affleck aftertaste. Clocking in at two seasons and counting, lawyer-by-day and crimefighter-by-night Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) seeks justice and gets into some wicked fight sequences in the process. Daredevil knows how to play things delightfully pulpy and season one has a masterclass in top rate villainy courtesy of Vincent D’Onofrio as intimidation personified in the role of Wilson Fisk. Superb.
Jessica Jones (2 Seasons)
Smart, daring and sometimes REAL damn uncomfortable, Jessica Jones more than holds up its end of the bargain as a noir-drenched detective tale. Krysten Ritter is remarkable as the titular private eye who finds herself confronting a supernaturally persuasive bundle of evil from her past. Melissa Rosenberg’s take on the comic isn’t shy about diving into weighty issues, so if you can handle some wild crimefighter sex (with Luke Cage, no less!) in your comic book TV, you can also delve into the horrors of PTSD, assault, and abuse in your Marvel programming. Jessica Jones makes for gripping television and essential television too.
Burn Notice is one of my favourite shows of all time (tied with Person of Interest), so happy to see it featured here.
What is Burn Notice?
After receiving a “burn notice,” ex-spy Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan) turns to the P.I. life in scenic Miami in this darkly funny Matt Nix series. Running for an impressive seven seasons on USA (back when characters were welcome and all that fuss), the suspense-packed series is full of the right blend of mystery, twists, laughs and Bruce Campbell. Speaking of which, Campbell’s Burn Notice character Sam Axe has his own spin-off TV movie if you’re craving a little more time in that world.
Into the Badlands! It’s completely ridiculous, but full of awesome fight scenes, costumes and scenery chewing.
Plus, the Widow is the goddamn best antihero.
I can’t wait until season 2 shows up on Netflix. Season 1 was awesome for any fan of kung fu movies.