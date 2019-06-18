The Best Foreign TV Shows On Netflix Right Now

Canal

Netflix is beefing up its international line-up with a handful of elite shows from every continent. In the mood for a Spanish-language drama about prep school kids that begins with a murder? It’s there. What about a Scandinavian mystery-thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world? The streaming platform’s got you covered there, too. Netflix is cultivating some great foreign TV series in every genre for fans to enjoy, and we’re rounding up the best of the best.

Netflix

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

1 season, 6 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10

This German import is a wild ride through the drug-laden world of high-school. Moritz is a nobody who’s suffering through his teenage years with the belief that one day, he’ll be the next Mark Zuckerberg (not something to aspire to, kids). When his girlfriend dumps him, he recruits his best friend to help create what soon becomes Europe’s largest online drug business in the hopes of getting “in” with the popular kids and winning her back. Shootouts, overdoses, jarringly funny lessons on the effects of MDMA, it’s all here, and it makes for an addictive watch.

CBC

Schitt’s Creek

4 seasons, 52 episodes | IMDb: 8/10

Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara star in this Canadian sitcom about a wealthy family forced to scale down their extravagant lifestyle with hilarious results. Levy plays Johnny Rose, a rich video-store magnate who loses his fortune when his business manager fails to pay his taxes. O’Hara plays his wife, Moira, a former soap opera star who, along with her husband and their two pampered children, must move to a town called Schitt’s Creek. Johnny bought the town as a joke when the family had more money than they could spend, but now, the town and its residents serve as a comedic wake-up call for a guy who has problems rooting himself in reality. Levy is brilliant in this thing, and it’s a damn shame that the show was so overlooked by American audiences. Let’s change that.