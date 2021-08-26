Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

1. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) There are moments in the early stages of season two that feel like they’re doubling down on the show’s signature positivity and niceness, but there’s no such thing as sweetness overload here as the show grows our affection for characters that are clearly taking a step forward in their arcs. Especially Ted, even though it seems like there may be some challenges ahead. Watch it on Apple TV+. 2. American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX/Hulu) Ryan Murphy’s now-classic, still pulpy, always fun scare parade is back for a 10th season, with two separate stories told by a crew of familiar faces. Yes, Sarah Paulson is in there, as are Finn Wittrock and Lily Rabe, as per usual, but you knew that. The bigger story is that Macauley Culkin drops by this season as a character named Mickey. It was always coming to this, really, looping Culkin into the AHS universe. The biggest surprise is that it took this long. Watch it on Hulu.

3. The Other Two (HBO Max) The Other Two returns after a long, long wait following a one-year shutdown on production for… you know why. The result of that time away? Brooke and Cary are still assholes (but assholes who are advancing in their lives and dealing with the chaos of that), Chase is giving the Stranger Things kids a run for their money in the “let’s pretend these growth spurts didn’t happen” department, Streeter has gone blonde, and Molly Shannon has been UNLEASHED as Pat Dubek becomes a star in her own right. The results are somehow equally scathing and heartfelt, allowing the show to climb another wrung in the “you really need to watch this” hierarchy. Watch it on HBO Max. 4. Pen15 (Hulu) The first half of Pen15’s second season ended on a downer note: Maya (Maya Erskine) is dealing with a breakup and Anna (Anna Konkle) has to decide which of her parents she wants to live with. You know what will cheer them up? A road trip to Florida! The one-off special acts as a mid-season bridge, and although it’s animated, the painful reminders of adolescence are still very real. Watch it on Hulu.

5. See (Apple TV+) his show was so wild and wooly that it worked last year with Jason Momoa back in fur coats and in warrior mode. He’s now antagonized by Dave Bautista, which should add enough drama to keep the (somewhat silly) story alive, in a world where no one can see, but everyone is beautiful to look at from an audience standpoint. One of those sighted miracle-twins needs rescuing, so that propels much of the action early this season, but mostly, it’s all about clashing egos and warring beards. A good time, in other words. Watch it on Apple TV+. 6. Reservation Dogs (Hulu) Taika Waititi’s FX on Hulu follow-up to What We Do in the Shadows brings us a comedy series that’s co-written by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo. Yes, the lead quartet in this show rocks suits that look strikingly similar to the characters of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, yet they’re four Indigenous teens who want to commit crime and simply can’t pull it off. The show was shot in and near Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and these teens hope to make it all the way to California. The cast and crew come from indigenous communities, from where Harjo and Waititi are aiming their storytelling styles as well. Watch it on Hulu.

7. Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) The past year has been a good one for Nicole Kidman and her wigs. In Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, she trades in the fiery boho chic armor of her New York socialite in The Undoing for the flowing, hauntingly ethereal robes of a wellness guru who’s constantly feasting on an accent goulash. In short, this series is a showcase for Kidman and the rest of the A-list cast that populates a retreat aptly named Tranquillum House – everyone from Melissa McCarthy to Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and more are guests in search of enlightenment, or, at least, enlightening. Come for the mindless drama of “rich white people problems,” stay for Manny Jacinto’s luscious locks. Watch it on Hulu. 8. The Chair (Netflix) Created by Amanda Peet and produced by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, The Chair tells the story of a new professor dealing with a failing English department at a fancy private university. It’s always nice to see Sandra Oh get a meaty lead role like this, and if her work on shows like Killing Eve is any indication, she’ll carry it well. Watch it on Netflix.

9. What If…? (Disney+) We’re in the multiverse after Loki‘s season finale. The MCU promises to show us a wealth of scenarios that stand separate from the existing movie lore. Agent Carter will take the serum and become Captain Carter. There’s a Zombie Captain America, and King T’Challa materializes elsewhere as Star Lord. Notably, Chadwick Boseman did voice work here, so you’ll be able to say a proper goodbye to his Black Panther. Let the good times and the tears roll. Watch it on Disney+. 10. (tie) Archer (FX/Hulu) Archer is back and all we can think about is savoring every single broad sword powerful walk-off line from the great and powerful Jessica Walter’s Mallory, following the actresses’ death this spring. Sure, come for what looks like a continuing return to form for Archer and the rest of the crew, but rewind, rewatch, and meme the hell out of Mallory telling Cyril to kill butterflies in their caterpillar stage and every other honey-soaked razor blade she’s sure to serve up this season. Watch it on Hulu.