20. Quasi (Hulu) This one is pretty straightforward: The Broken Lizard comedy troupe, the wonderful little sickos that brought you movies like Super Troopers and Beerfest, are back once again, this time with a goofball feature-length take on the Middle Ages and the tale of Quasimodo. If that sounds like something you think you’ll enjoy, well… uh, it’s here now. Really just terrific news for you. And the Broken Lizard guys, who are still out there doing it. Good news for everybody. Congratulations to us all. Watch it on Hulu 19. Citadel (Amazon Prime) Amazon’s latest big-budget, globe-trotting binge-watch has plenty going for it. Sexy spies (hello Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas), intense action, an interesting (if a bit clunky) premise, and enough twists to keep you guessing until the end of its initial six-episode run. Will it change the game when it comes to espionage thrillers? Eh, probably not, but it’s got enough camp, and enough Stanley Tucci, to make it worth a watch. Watch it on Amazon Prime

18. Frog and Toad (Apple TV Plus) Here’s the thing about Frog and Toad: they’re nice. They’re the Paddington of amphibians, and now the charming children’s book series has been turned into an Apple TV+ series starring Nat Faxon as Frog and Kevin Michael Richardson as Toad, as well as Ron Funches, Margaret Cho, Tom Kenny, and Aparna Nancherla, among other favorites. Succession is great and all, but sometimes you just want to watch a frog and a toad eat cookies, y’know? Watch it on Apple TV Plus 17. Beef (Netflix) Beef is about a road rage incident between two strangers, played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (it’s a Tuca and Bertie reunion!), that sparks a feud that unearths their darkest impulses. You will also have an impulse while watching Lee Sung Jin’s Netflix series: an impulse to binge the entire season in one day. Beef is getting a lot of Best TV Show of 2023 So Far buzz. Just don’t watch it on your phone while driving, OK? You don’t want to get into a Beef scenario in real life. Watch it on Netflix

16. Dave (Hulu) Awkwardness icon Dave Burd returns for the third season of Dave, taking Lil Dicky on the road for a star-studded cross-country adventure through the real America, spreading rhymes, sewing oats, and getting into trouble. The whole concept of the new season seems like a big swing that’s guaranteed to connect, taking Dave out of his more familiar setting while creating countless opportunities to have him go wild, free from the burdens of cutting a new album. Watch it on Hulu 15. Dead Ringers (Amazon Prime) There’s a glut of good TV at the moment so even a modern remake of a bit of classic David Cronenberg-ian body horror needs some buzzwords to cut through the noise. Luckily, Dead Ringers has that. And we’ll list them out for you now: Rachel Weisz. Evil twins. Surrealist sci-fi. Fertility clinic. Power struggles. A shocking finale. And Rachel Weisz (again). Helmed by Alice Birch (Normal People) with a few episodes directed by horror maestro Karyn Kusama, this show takes Cronenberg’s central idea and gender-flips it, giving us twin obstetricians Beverly and Elliot Mantle whose day job sees them playing god at a cutting-edge fertility clinic. But, when their toxic relationship dynamics are threatened by both their professional success and personal entanglements, their bond reaches disturbing new depths. Watch it on Amazon Prime

14. The Diplomat (Netflix) Keri Russell isn’t quite an anxiety-provoking spy in this series, but this show does call back her old FX stomping grounds. Here, Russell portrays a career-consumed diplomat who’s also struggling to maintain a complicated marriage. Spy or not, this show still sits squarely within the same meat-and-potatoes, mainstream-appealing arena as the similarly-toned The Night Agent, so expect the binging to happen, along with the nostalgia associated with seeing Russell back on TV. Watch it on Netflix 13. Mrs. Davis (Peacock) GLOW standout Betty Gilpin is teaming up with TV king Damon Lindelof in this seriously terrific show about a nun who fights an almighty algorithm. What’s not to enjoy about that, especially since it delivers upon a truly nutso premise? Gilpin plays Simone, not to be confused with the title character of the AI, and Margo Martindale co-stars as a booze-loving nun. If there’s anything that Damon Lindelof has taught us in his post-Lost days, you never know precisely what to expect from his projects. Never forget Lube Man. Watch it on Peacock

12. The Other Two (HBO Max) We’re in a golden era of Hollywood satire, specifically when it comes to HBO’s offerings with Hacks and Barry (in and around all the murder and Chechen drug wars). Even Succession dips a toe into the mix from time to time (gotta get that franchise pump-pumpin!). But while The Other Two doesn’t have the same level of prestige or attention, nothing bites harder than this Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider created show that returns for its third season with the entire Dubek family thriving while also searching for meaning and connection. Watch it on HBO Max 11. Silo (Apple TV Plus) Dystopian sci-fi has never been done quite like this before. In Apple TV+’s newest drama, a ruined and toxic future that forces humanity to dwell in underground silos hundreds of stories deep isn’t the antagonist of the story, it’s merely the setting. The real problem lies in a murderous cover-up whose unraveling threads reveal a bigger conspiracy when a scrappy mechanic (Rebecca Ferguson) and a disillusioned sheriff (David Oyelowo) start tugging in earnest. What is truth and who decides it are the questions this show is asking but even if the answers don’t come readily, the insane worldbuilding and thrilling action will leave you happy to keep guessing. Watch it on Apple TV Plus

10. Peter Pan and Wendy (Disney Plus) Peter Pan is back, once again, this time as a live-action movie on Disney that focuses the story more on Wendy. Peter is still there, though. As is Captain Hook. And Tinkerbell. All the classics are out here doing it again, which is actually kind of nice. Check out the story again, or for the first time, depending on your experience with Never Land and ageless swashbuckling children and evil mustachioed pirates. Again, it’s nice. You earned a fun little watch this weekend. Watch it on Disney+ 9. White House Plumbers (HBO) The Veep guys bring us the Watergate story that you never knew that you’d enjoy watching. Justin Theroux delivers a knockout performance in this David Mandel-directed adaptation of Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh’s book, Integrity. In doing so, the team puts a satiric spin upon the experiences of Egil (played by Rich Sommer) during and after his time leading the Special Investigations Unit that was tasked with plugging information leaks. Yep, that’s where the “plumbers” comes from, and this show is fun and tragic but, fortunately, mostly fun. Watch it on HBO Max

8. Ghosted (Apple TV) Chris Evans plays a hot farmer who has an amazing date with a woman he near-instantly deems to be “the one” (aka Ana de Armas) before she ghosts him, sparking a “romantic gesture” that involves flying to London to surprise her. For that cringey overreach, Farmer Chris is surprised to find out that “the one” is a CIA operative who has to then spend the rest of the film dodging explodey chaos while saving his ass (and that’s America’s ass, remember). A high-action rom-com that aims to evoke the best of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Ghosted gives Evans a chance to play in something a little lighter while expanding de Armas’ killer No Time To Die action hero presence across an entire film. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 7. Yellowjackets (Showtime) It’s time to go back to the wilderness, where this season doubles down on the darkness and refuses to apologize for it. The show still puts forth one of the most solid examples of dual timelines in TV history. Not only that, but all four sets of leads are firing on all cylinders this year. Sure, Juliette Lewis can pull off this type of role in her sleep, but we love to see her do it. Christina Ricci chews everything up, and Melanie Lynskey is finally getting her due. Oh, and don’t forget about those earworms. Get ready for the return of the Antler Queen, gang. Spooky. Watch it on Paramount Plus

6. Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) Break out your biscuits and put on your custom-bedazzled Diamond Dogs silk bomber jackets because the best mustache on TV is back, baby. This might be the last season of Ted Lasso which is a bittersweet pill to swallow but it’s best not to dwell on all of the loose ends still in need of tying. Ted wouldn’t. Instead, let’s just enjoy these characters as long as we have them. And hope something awful (but not irreversible) and humiliating (but appropriately so) and devastating (but ultimately life-changing in a positive way) happens to Nate “not so great” Shelley. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 5. John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) The internet’s comedy boyfriend has had a notably hectic few years; weathering a drug relapse, stint in rehab, divorce, and the birth of his and Olivia Munn’s first child, but he’s back on these streets and back on top with a new special that is as revelatory as it is hilarious and on par with his previous specials. In fact, while the subject matter of Baby J certainly goes to some different and maybe even uncomfortable places about Mulaney’s odyssey, his sensibilities and storytelling mastery are as sharp and present as ever, allowing him to somehow create a special that is charmingly accessible even while being highly personal and, at times, painting himself in a less than likable light. Watch it on Netflix

4. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix) What we have here is a Bridgerton prequel, a good one, that focuses on the real-life marriage of Charlotte to King George II, with the usual Bridgerton twist of Olde England being a racially integrated society. Shonda Rhimes serves as showrunner and gives it all the classic Rhimes-y snap and pizzazz, which works well with the show’s subject matter. If you like Bridgerton or history or a sexy/fizzy series about rich people who are kind of miserable, this might be your new favorite show… or at least a way to kill a rainy weekend. Watch it on Netflix 3. Bupkis (Peacock) The continuing fascination with the life and times of Pete Davidson, uh, continues with Bupkis, a new semi-autobiographical project (following King Of Staten Island) that promises some self-awareness and family dysfunction. And guest stars! In addition to the main cast featuring Edie Falco as Davidson’s mom/tenant and Joe Pesci as his grandfather, Bupkis promises appearances by John Mulaney (forgetting his child), Al Gore (throwing up the Wu-Tang sign), Ray Romano (alluding to his crotch), and Simon Rex (brandishing a golden gun). These are exaggerated versions of these very famous people, we’re almost certain. Almost. Watch it on Peacock