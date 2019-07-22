NBC

The streaming wars are in full swing, and now, HBO is getting into the game. Earlier this year, WarnerMedia announced the impending arrival of HBO Max, a streaming platform promising “10,000 hours of premium content from HBO, Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.” That’s a lot of TV, guys.

It’s also a bit vague in terms of what shows, films, and original programming might be available for fans who wondering if they should shell out the extra cash for yet another subscription plan, so we’ve done some digging to find out just what will be available on HBO Max, and when. Here are some highlights.

Exclusive Streaming Content

Friends

WarnerMedia is gaining exclusive streaming rights to all 236 episodes of Friends, and they’re housing it on this new Max platform. The beloved NBC sitcom has been a mainstay on Netflix for awhile now, but its move to HBO Max ensures that fans wanting to re-watch the series will check out the newest streaming platform.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Fans of Will Smith’s ’90s TV sitcom haven’t had the best luck in binging the series in its entirety, but HBO Max is changing that by hosting all six seasons of the show, so good luck getting that theme song out of your head.

Pretty Little Liars

One of Freeform’s best-performing teen dramas will also be available on the streaming service. HBO Max has exclusive rights to all seven seasons of the high school murder mystery that made names out of stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and Shay Mitchell.

CW Shows

Warner Brothers has been producing shows over on the CW for a while now, so it makes sense that HBO Max would want to get in on the fun. Exclusive rights to new series landing in Fall 2019 include the highly-anticipated Batwoman, led by Ruby Rose, and the Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene.