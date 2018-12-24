NBC

By now, I hope you’ve checked out our oral history of SNL‘s “Christmastime For the Jews,” one of the greatest TV Funhouse cartoons ever. Here’s a fun out-of-context quote: “The circumcising grateful squirrels one — I don’t know why I had that.” (Of course Robert Smiigel said that. Who else?) Again, you should really read it, but if that’s not enough sketch comedy holiday season merriment, we have 10 more classic Christmas (okay, nine Christmas and one Hanukkah) sketches from the 44-season run (and counting!) of SNL. I only included sketches that are available online, so apologies for the lack of Will Ferrell singing “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” while puking his brains out.

Merry Christmas!

“Winter Wonderland”

There’s nothing particularly funny about this clip from season one, but look how jolly everyone is (except maybe Candice Bergen, who was hosting that evening). Gilda Radner, Jane Curtin, and Laraine Newman are all smiles singing this Christmas classic, with Garrett Morris on lead vocals, and I had the goofiest grin on my face when Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, and John Belushi join in for support. It’s hokey and earnest and sloppy, and I love it. That solo!

“Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood: Christmas”

One of my favorite scenes in Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Morgan Neville’s future-Oscar-nominated documentary about children’s entertainer Fred Rogers, is when the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood host discusses Eddie Murphy’s “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” sketches. He wasn’t a huge fan, but “when Murphy met Rogers, the comedian threw his arms around Rogers, who was as gracious as you’d expect.” I wonder what Mr. Rogers thought of Cabbage Patch Doll.