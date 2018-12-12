Netflix/Getty/Uproxx

For the past few years, each round of 365 days has resulted in the same two things: even more stand-up comedy specials than the year before, and Netflix‘s continued domination in the genre. 2017 saw the production and distribution of nearly 100 new specials by Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and a host of much smaller competitors, but the overwhelming majority of these were proliferated by the ever-expanding streaming giant. 2018 was no different.

Many have argued that the current streaming stand-up boom is just too much. Others have opined about the inevitable bust that will follow, given the track record of previous comedy booms. They’ve even suggested that such a thing would be good for comedy, and to be honest, they’re probably right. But that 2018 saw so much new stand-up coming out of Netflix and its competitors is wonderful. There is so much comedy out there, which means that comedians who wouldn’t have had the chance to tape anything are getting to do just that, and audiences who wouldn’t have known their names otherwise now do.

Australian comic Hannah Gadsby, whose festival favorite Nanette exploded pop culture over the summer, is one such example. So too are many other comedians, American and otherwise, whose latest offerings are included in the list below. Obviously, there are many lists like this out there, and not everyone is going to agree about what the 10 best stand-up comedy specials of 2018 were. Even so, these are the ones that really stuck out to us — and still do.

10. Adam Sandler, 100% Fresh (Netflix)

2018 has been a weird, complicated and — depending on your perspective — unpleasant year. Hence why, as Uproxx‘s Vince Mancini declared in his review, “What a weird time for Adam Sandler to be funny again.” Sure enough, the Saturday Night Live alum turned movie star’s first comedy special in over two decades, 100% Fresh, is actually pretty good. The topics joked about by the comic and musician aren’t all that surprising, of course, but the fact that the 52-year-old funnyman successfully manages to maintain his relevancy in an incredibly crowded field is.

9. Emmy Blotnick, Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… (Comedy Central)

If you don’t know Emmy Blotnick’s name, you should. After all, if you watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert or The President Show, then you’re already familiar with her work. (She’s a staff writer at the former and previously served as the latter’s head writer.) Blotnick has made several appearances on late-night television in 2018, but her half-hour comedy special on Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… in September takes the cake. It contains, as The New York Times recently put it, “the smartest recent joke… at the intersection of sex and politics,” and neither it nor the rest of Blotnick’s set disappoints.