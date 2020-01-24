Better Call Saul season five doesn’t premiere until next month, but AMC has already announced that the show’s sixth season will also be its last. That’s 23 episodes away, and a lot can happen between now and then, but if the next two seasons are as good as season four, we may end up thinking Saul is “better” than Breaking Bad. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro already thinks it’s there (“A small reflection in the middle of BETTER CALL SAUL‘s new season: I like it even more than BB, not to be a contrarian but because the evident stakes seem smaller but the moral downfall strike me as deeper, more poignant”), and when it’s all said and done, Vince Gilligan might agree.

During an episode of the Hollywood Reporter‘s TV’s Top 5 podcast, the Better Call Saul co-creator (along with Peter Gould) made a bold claim. “Let me make a prediction right now, I’m going to say this because Peter is too much of a gentleman and way too modest,” he said. “I think this show is absolutely, under Peter’s leadership, going to stick the landing. It’s going to be awesome and the Hollywood Reporter and other wonderful journalistic outlets are going to be having articles about which one had the better ending, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and I bet you folks are going to say Better Call Saul.”

No pressure, Peter! Speaking as someone who is employed by a journalistic outlet (“wonderful” is debatable, although if my boss is reading, then yes, wonderful), I look forward to pitting the shows against each other through an arbitrary points system that somehow quantifies quality. Unless Better Call Saul kills Kim, then Breaking Bad wins.

