Jimmy Goes Full Saul Goodman In The New ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Teaser

It has been a wild four seasons of Better Call Saul. The show premiered back in 2015 with its focus on Jimmy McGill, an insecure, bottom-dwelling lawyer living in the shadow of his older, disapproving brother, Chuck McGill. Of course, from watching Breaking Bad, we all know how it will end: Jimmy will gain his confidence but lose his soul somewhere along the way to becoming Saul Goodman, the sleazy attorney who at one point recommends that Walter White put a hit out on Jesse Pinkman.

It will have been 16 months since the fourth season finale of Saul when the series returns for its fifth season in February. In that fourth season finale, Jimmy more or less officially became Saul Goodman, and the fifth season is expected to track how that transformation will affect his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Kim Wexler. In the fourth season finale of Saul, Jimmy had his “I Won” moment, the moment that was also Walter White’s peak achievement after killing Gus Fring before the wheels began to fall off. I would expect a similar downward trajectory for Saul.

The quick, 20-second teaser for the fifth season gives us a glimpse of the Saul Goodman we know from Breaking Bad, but also a brief shot of Mike, looking beat up. He’s expected to deal with Lalo and Nacho for much of this season, as he continues his work with Gus Fring. Here’s the teaser:

Better Call Saul returns on February 23rd for what many expect will be the show’s second-to-last season.