If you’re a fan of Breaking Bad and/or Better Call Saul (are there people who like one, but not the other? I don’t know, and frankly, I don’t want to know), you should follow Thomas Schnauz on Twitter. He’s written (and occasionally directed) many of the best episodes for both shows, including “Say My Name” and the Saul season six midseason finale “Plan and Execution,” and answers questions from his followers.

Like @David66393582, who wondered “if deaging tech was ever considered? And would you use it if and when Walt and Jesse emerge in BCS?” It’s a fair question considering Saul takes place before the events of Breaking Bad, but Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, etc. look older in the prequel series, because that’s how aging works. “You either go with it or you don’t,” Schnauz replied. “We don’t have the time or budget to do that.” Better Call Saul does not have The Irishman money.

The Emmy-nominated writer also responded to a question from @TruthScarier about whether Saul takes into account people who haven’t seen Breaking Bad. “We try to have it make sense for people who haven’t seen BB, and that just means returning characters and references have to work organically with the plot and not be forced in,” he explained.

Also, Schnauz tweets about testicles.

Those Endearing Young Testicles — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) May 3, 2022

A lot.

Jackass Testicles — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) February 19, 2022

Like hundreds of times.

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Testicles — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) January 19, 2022

Honestly? Good for him.