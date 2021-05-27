The sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, is currently shooting, although the season itself is not expected to debut on AMC until early 2022. Saul is essentially a Breaking Bad prequel, but it is anticipated that the timelines for the final season of Better Call Saul will intersect with the timeline of Breaking Bad. In fact, the Saul showrunner, Peter Gould, has even indicated that events in Saul will “change our perception” of Breaking Bad.

We obviously don’t know yet all the ways in which the two series will intersect, but thanks to some local Alberquque TikTok users (and confirmation from Snopes), we do know of at least one Breaking Bad character and location that will make an appearance in Saul‘s final season.

(Minor SPOILERS for Better Call Saul will be found below.)

Breaking Bad fans may recall several appearances by a character named Wendy, a meth addict and sex worker who provides sexual services in the parking lot of the Crossroads Motel, or what Hank called “The Crystal Palace.” The Crossroads Motel made a number of appearances during the first three seasons of the show, and although it is mostly associated with Wendy, appearances there were also made by Hank, Walter, Jr., and Jesse Pinkman.

It appears from the TikTok videos that Saul Goodman will also not only make an appearance at the motel but that he and Wendy will share at least one scene. Here, in the first video, we see Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman visiting the Crossroads Motel in a Jaguar. The car strongly suggests that Jimmy McGill has fully inhabited his Saul Goodman persona by the final season.

Meanwhile, in a second video — also shot at the Crossroads Motel — we can actually see a woman who appears to be Wendy, played by actress Julia Minesci.