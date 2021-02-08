Earlier this week, Bob Odenkirk landed his fourth Golden Globe nomination for his work on Better Call Saul, and he was also nominated for the fourth time by the Screen Actors Guild, although both the Golden Globes and the SAGs frustratingly overlooked Rhea Seehorn’s brilliant performance as Kim Wexler once again. Seehorn, as always, remains a great sport, congratulating Bob Odenkirk and calling attention to his new puppies.

CONGRATS ON SUCCESSFULLY FOSTERING PUPPIES, ⁦@mrbobodenkirk⁩ !

And also, your FOURTH STRAIGHT ⁦@goldenglobes⁩ NOMINATION IN A ROW for your STELLAR work on ⁦@BetterCallSaul⁩ !!! Am I yelling? I’m just so proud of my pal!!!! pic.twitter.com/Vs6s1ssoeh — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) February 3, 2021

Speaking of Odenkirk’s pets, he was walking his dog when he learned of his Golden Globe nomination, and when Deadline caught up with him, Odenkirk stated that the “nomination is a reminder that there’s other people out there in the world, that we’re part of a community. We haven’t seen each other because there’s no get-togethers, there’s no awards and the benefit shows that you’re a part of, that are a big part of … this very social business. But even just getting the nomination reminds me that I’m in this community of people I like very much.”

Asked about the sixth and final season, Odenkirk also added, “I can’t wait for the fireworks, really. Our show is a bit of a slow burn over the past few years, and [Gilligan and Gould] build up. There’s certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end, it gets super supremely intense.”

Three months ago, the writers’ room was nearing completion on the scripts, so it’s quite possible that Odenkirk knows by know how the series will end. In fact, speculation was that production on the final season would begin in March, and there is some anecdotal evidence that they’re already prepping in Alberquerque.

When the series does come back, I’d expect Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul both to return in some capacity because the final season will most certainly share some of the Breaking Bad timeline. In fact, the events of the final season of Saul will change the way we see Breaking Bad, Peter Gould told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

“I think we’re going to learn things about the characters in Breaking Bad that we didn’t know. We’re going to learn things about the events of Breaking Bad that we didn’t know,” Gould said. “We’re going to learn things about the fates of a lot of these characters that may surprise people or certainly throw them into a different light.”

That’s not official confirmation that Kim Wexler will be a part of the Breaking Bad timeline, but it’s pretty damn close.

Source: Deadline