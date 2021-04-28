Like a breath of the most refreshing, free-wheeling air possible, HBO’s Betty will soon glide back into our lives. It’s what we really need to heal our pandemic-addled minds, and somehow, Crystal Moselle managed to gather the Skate Kitchen crew back up for a second season and film on the streets of New York City. The main players are all back — Rachelle Vinberg as Camille, Ajani Russell as Indigo, Dede Lovelace as Janay, Moonbear as Honeybear, and Nina Moran as Kirt (“Kirt! Kirt! Kirt! Kirt!”) — and they’re still making the act of gliding through the streets look like the coolest thing on Earth in this teaser.

In their defense, Betty really is the coolest show on TV these days, and we could all stand to live vicariously right about now. Yes, they are very much gathering in these highlighted scenes, yet they’re even making masks look cool. They’ll probably still even mop up the blood when you fall of your own skateboard. From the synopsis:

In season two, our five protagonists are stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good. Set in the last chapter of 2020, the season captures the late summer and early fall COVID-19 months in New York City, where masks and outside activities are the norm.

I’m stoked, but I do need a further update on this note…

Just a girl and her bestie 🐭 pic.twitter.com/sBoOv0AgW7 — BETTY (@BettyHBO) May 28, 2020

Betty will return to HBO in June.