A few days before Christmas, word circulated that a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot was on the way after a cluster of OG cast members from the 1990s teen soap opera were spotted grabbing coffee together. That would include Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, and Brian Austin Green — no Luke Perry (boo!) or Shannen Doherty (who was famously booted from the series after four seasons for basically being a pain in the butt) — and reports swirled that CBS Television Studios was shopping the project around to various networks. Well, TV Line now has its own insider report that crushes the hopes and dreams of anyone (?) who was yearning for yet another rebooted series.

In other words, there’s probably no Peach Pit reunion. Yet if this report is correct, these stars really are working on a (strange sounding) project together to capitalize upon any lingering nostalgia. Apparently, this series will actually be a mockumentary about how difficult it is to make 90210 reboot happen:

According to sources, the untitled project is an hour-long mockumentary-style dramedy that would find former 90210 cast members Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris playing themselves — albeit in a somewhat heightened state. The potential series — which was first rumored last March — would chronicle the gang’s efforts to get (another) 90210 revival off the ground.

Well, at least that’s a sort-of original approach to the sea of revivals and reboots and revisitings that are ongoing in the current TV landscape? And this report actually lends credence to a weeks-old rumor from Entertainment Tonight that the actors “are not reprising their original characters.” Still, this news would be so much better if these actors were simply trying to get yet another Sharknado movie going. Don’t tell me that Ian Zierling can’t make it happen.

(Via TV Line)