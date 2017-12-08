HBO Is Bringing Back ‘Big Little Lies’ For A Second Season

HBO

HBO’s award-winning limited series Big Little Lies is coming back for a second season. Since the first season’s ending seemed pretty final –and in line with the book by Liane Moriarty that serves as its source material — a second season seems as though it would be an odd choice. But according to one of the stars, Nicole Kidman, there are people who want this, and by gum, they’re getting it.

“This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold,” Kidman said in a statement. “What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

Kidman will executive produce this season along with co-star Reese Witherspoon. The rest of the original cast–Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz (but presumably not Alexander Skarsgard) — are expected to return as well.

According to HBO, this season will focus on the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting…relationship[s] will fray, loyalties will erode [and] the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.” So get your chardonnay ready.

Vulture reports that several new characters are being added to the new season, including a new second-grade teacher who gives Renata’s (Dern) daughter Amabella a panic attack about global warming; a new school employee who becomes friends with Jane (Woodley) and the two share their “deepest secrets”; and finally, the parents of Bonnie (Kravitz), who are “controlling and abusive” (mom) and “emotionally distant” (dear old dad). Arnold, most recently the director of American Honey, takes over for Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed the first season.