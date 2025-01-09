Nope, it’s not Orange Is The New Black or BoJack Horseman or Stranger Things ; that series only feels like it premiered 30 years. The answer: Big Mouth , which is approaching its eighth season. It’s also the animated show’s final season, as there are only so many masturbation jokes left for creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett to tell.

Plot

The final season is far enough away (but not too far, as you’ll see below!) that Netflix hasn’t shared any specific plot details. But co-creator and star Nick Kroll discussed Big Mouth wrapping up in an interview with Cartoon Brew.

“They go to high school,” he said. “It’s crazy. I really think we nailed the landing. We did a live table read of the final episode and everyone was there from the cast. The evolution of the show kids starting at the end of sixth grade and now getting them through high school… I loved making the show.”

Kroll also appreciates that they were allowed to make a realistic (well, semi-realistic) show about the horrors and joys of growing up.

“I think about where when we started, BoJack had come out and we were in the next little round of animation at a time when Netflix itself was just beginning to do original programming. And we had unbelievable freedom to create exactly the show we wanted to make,” he said at the Next on Netflix Animation Preview last year. “Netflix took a real flyer on how crazy it was to be like, ‘We’re going to make a show about kids masturbating. Does that sound good?’ And they were like, ‘That sounds great. Do whatever you want.’ And they really gave us the freedom to do that.”

Also: spinoff series Human Resources, which concluded after two seasons in 2023, will tie into the final season of Big Mouth.

Cast

The Big Mouth voice cast includes Nick Kroll (Nick, Maury the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, Lola), John Mulaney (Andrew), Jessi Klein (Jessi), Ayo Edebiri (Missy), Jason Mantzoukas (Jay), Fred Armisen (Nick’s father Elliot), Maya Rudolph (Connie the Hormone Monstress, Nick’s mother Diane), Jordan Peele (the Ghost of Duke Ellington), Andrew Rannells (Matthew), Paula Pell and Richard Kind (Andrew’s mother and father, Barbara and Marty), Joe Wengert (Caleb), Jak Knight (DeVon), Jon Daly as Judd, and June Diane Raphael (Devin).

Season 7 also featured Megan Thee Stallion, Don Cheadle, Padma Lakshmi, Billy Porter, Lupita Nyong’o, Niharika NM, Zazie Beetz, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, but no guest stars have been revealed yet for season 8. Maybe Scott Aukerman and Paul F. Tompkins will finally get the call.