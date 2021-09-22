If you want Bill Burr to sign your copy of his new comedy album, Bill Burr Live From Madison Square Garden, you better wear a mask. Or at least that was the original plan. “I will be definitely be wearing a mask, but I’m at the point now, I don’t care anymore,” the comedian told Seth Meyers during Tuesday’s episode of Last Night when asked whether he’ll turn away unmasked fans. “I don’t care. I don’t care if you think the world’s flat. I don’t care what you think. Just do whatever the hell you’re going to do.”

Burr hopes “the virus gets deadlier and I want it to just wipe out way more people. That’s what I’m going for.” He’s joking… but only kind of. He continued, “I think we all tried to pull in the same direction. It’s not going to happen. And we’re all sort of broken up into these pods on the internet where people just want to hear what they want to hear.” If you want to go ahead and drink “alligator plaque medicine” to cure COVID, sure, why not.

The Mandalorian guest star also pinned the blame for the pandemic on God:

“People are blaming red ties and blue ties for this whole thing. You should blame God and modern medicine, because God made people flawed and modern medicine kept them all alive. Defeated Mother Nature. That’s why there’s eight billion mouth-breathing morons on the planet, myself included… There’s a plague of people like me. So, I think it’s great that people are going to go old school and not listen to doctors and, you know, go back to doing dances or whatever the hell they’re going to do”

You can watch the entire Late Night clip above.