Taking a break from ruthlessly dunking on the NFL and anti-vaxxers, comedian Bill Burr has announced the upcoming release of a new live, vinyl, double album from his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. Now, if you’re wondering how the heck Burr pulled off a sold-out show in the middle of a pandemic, the performance is from 2018 but is only just now seeing the light of a day for the “full, unedited” album.

Burr will also be signing copies of the album next week. However, as he’s made hilariously clear several times on his Monday Morning podcast, he’s not messing around with anti-maskers, so be prepared to cover your face. From the official press release:

Bill Burr will release a live, vinyl, double album, Bill Burr Live From Madison Square Garden, in limited quantities on Thursday, September 23, available at 11:00 AM PT through Amoeba Music Hollywood and amoeba.com. Amoeba will only be able to ship to U.S. addresses, no international shipping is available due to Covid-19. Bill will make an in-store appearance at Amoeba Music to sign copies of the album on Thursday, September 23 at 6:00 PM. Signing is limited to copies of Bill Burr: Live At Madison Square Garden only. Limit one per person. Masks are required at all time while inside Amoeba Music and masks are encouraged while in line outside as well.

To further promote the limited album release, the comedian dropped an announcement video on Twitter, which you can see below:

