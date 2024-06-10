Bill Hader (Technically!) Makes A Small Cameo In ‘Hit Man’

Have you been charmed by Glen Powell lately? Dont’ be embarassed — you’re not alone. The man is everywhere, flashing his shiny white teeth and stealing the screen in more than one blockbuster film this year. But in his latest film Hit Man, an even more experienced and equally charming hit man makes a brief appearance: Barry Berkman.

In the film, a montage of famous cinematic hitmen is shown around the 18-minute mark, and Bill Hader appears in a brief clip from Barry, the acclaimed dark comedy in which Hader portrays a killer/actor. The series ran for four seasons until 2023.

In Hit Man, Powell plays a non-threatening philosophy professor who takes on various aliases in order to help the police track down people who are looking to hire contracted killers. During the flick, Powell’s character Gary Johnson acknowledges the long line of TV and film hit men, so yes, technically, Bill Hader is in Hit Man. By the same logic, Colin Farrell also appeared in Hit Man as his In Bruges character. Who would win in a fight?

[flirting] bill hader appears 18 minutes and 24 seconds into richard linklater's Hit Man (2024) — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) June 8, 2024

Hit Man, which Powell co-wrote with Richard Linklater is now streaming on Netflix after a brief theatrical release. The movie also stars Adria Arjona, Retta, Austin Amelio.