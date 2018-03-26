Showtime

The Billions Stock Watch is a weekly accounting of the characters on the Showtime drama. Decisions will be made based on speculation and occasional misinformation and mysterious whims that are never fully explained to the general public. Kind of like the real stock market.

STOCK UP – Chuck

Things are not all great for Chuck. There’s a new Attorney General in office, a blustery Texan who is from both horse country and baseball country, depending on what particular metaphor is being made in the moment (yes, I did picture horses playing baseball at the end of the scene, and yes, I will link to the thing about Mr. Ed hitting a home run off Sandy Koufax), and the new hands-off approach to financial crimes is already driving him nuts. The arrangement with Dake on the Ice Juice prosecution is dicey at best and I don’t think I’d want to owe that Scarecrow-looking Calvinist any kind of favor. His dad hates his guts. And so on.

But Billions is mostly a show about Chuck and Axe trying to ruin each other at any cost, and so, if these are the major costs so far, Chuck can live with them. Because…

STOCK DOWN – Axe

Axe has problems. The Ice Juice case is taking up all of his time. His wife took the kids and left him and brought freaking Jerry O’Connell along to inspect the books. He’s licking his wounds in a Manhattan penthouse and Wendy compared him to big sad bird after about 90 seconds of their therapy session. And, perhaps worst of all, all of his personal and professional funds were frozen until he voluntarily gave up his trading license.

He has a plan now, sort of. He’s planting stories to reporters and handing the crown to Taylor on a trial basis and smirking in extreme close-up. Axe will bounce back at some point because Axe always bounces back and because this show would become pretty boring if he just goes broke and starts spending all day day-trading in a ratty bathrobe from a Staten Island studio covered in half-empty takeout containers (they’d have to change the name of the show to Hundreds). For now, though, stock down.

STOCK DOWN – Dickens

STOCK DOWN – Egg creams

I thought egg creams had eggs in them until I was in my early 20s. I feel silly now, obviously, but not that silly, because, like, come on. It has egg right in the name. It not like I’m the crazy one for assuming it had some sort of egg-based product in it. “Egg cream” sounds more like a first draft of the name for mayonnaise than a drink made of seltzer, milk, and chocolate syrup. I don’t want to drink mayonnaise. I barely want to put it on my turkey sandwich.

Change the name.