At the top of the year, the second season of BMF made its return to screens worldwide for its second season. The show, created by Randy Huggins and 50 Cent and led by actors Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi, is based on the infamous story of Detroit’s Black Mafia Family . The group, more commonly known as BMF, was founded in 1985, and by the 2000s, it was a nationwide operation with bases in Los Angeles and Atlanta. STARZ’s BMF recounts the story of BMF’s rise and fall, and in its second season, we watch Meech and Terry, the character played by Da’Vinchi, build the foundation that we now know as BMF.

When Is The Next Episode Of ‘BMF?’

Episode six of BMF, titled “Both Sides Of The Fence,” will be available this Friday, February 17. The episode will be available on the STARZ app at 12:00 am EST and it will air on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm EST. Here is the official synopsis of the episode according to STARZ:

In a risky move that could cost them their lives, Meech and Terry travel to St. Martin to steal K-9’s Colombian connect.

“Both Sides Of The Fence” airs after a one-week break that followed the sixth episode of the current BMF season, which was titled “Homecoming.” In that episode, Meech and Terry returned to Detroit with their minds set on finding and killing Terry while also getting BMF back on its feet. Terry also makes a big life decision, one that upsets his parents, and Charles continues down the road of infidelity.

