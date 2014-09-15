‘Boardwalk Empire’ Final Season Discussion: ‘The Good Listener’

“Year in, year out: different dogs, same f*cking bone.” Nucky’s never had his “just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in” moment because he’s never allowed himself the opportunity to get out. If his unnecessary flashbacks this season have proven anything, it’s that he came from nothing, and he’s not going to stop until he has everything. And even then, he’d probably still keep going, like a musician who knows once he quits touring, he’s as good as dead. “The Good Listener” might as well be called “Nucky’s Lament.” He’s the old dog fighting for the aforementioned bone. While he’s talking to a bunch of stiff old men who want nothing to do with him, Capone’s boasting about his celebrity in a room full of admirers, an Luciano and Lansky are conspiring to take care of their Atlantic City problem.
It’s a good plan, right up until the minute Tonino (one of Gyp Rosetti’s lieutenants) rats on them in the hopes of getting on Nucky’s good side. It doesn’t end well for him.
“The Good Listener” is your typical episode two. Less exciting than the premiere, more setup with hopefully exciting payoffs along the line, etc. But what made it atypical was the man, the myth, the legend: no, not Al Capone, but Nelson Van Alden. Look, a lot of critics have wondered why Michael Shannon’s still on the show, but so long as Van Alden’s hissing at a pitiful looking Eli (#TrueDetectiveSeason2), talking to dogs in elevators, and replying to his son’s serious questions with, “Is this a joke?” I’m totally on board with him being the aggravated cockroach that survives the war. Because an earless war is coming, at least between Nucky and Luciano/Lansky.
Speaking of people who have been around for longer than anyone could have predicted: Gretchen Mol is a great actress stuck playing an indifferent character. She’s back where she began — a helpless prisoner held hostage by an authority figure — except now she’s living in a facility for the criminally cuckoo. It’s truly uncomfortable to watch, though I will admit her fake-out encounter with the female administrator, who seemed to be demanding a sexual favor but instead wanted fashion advice, kept my attention. But again, that has more to do with Mol’s commanding presence than anything having to do with poor Gillian, who could really use a win. “I need to get my thoughts straight.” Good luck with that.
Ultimately, this episode (and whole season) is about Nucky. He’s always been the light that the show’s moths gravitate toward, forever hanging there while they bounce off him, and as long as we get more Leaving a Message Nucky, and less Talking to Willie Nucky, that’s not a bad thing. Also, more Prezbo.
Boardwalk Empire laughs at the idea of having too many great character actors on a single show, and adds Jim True-Frost as Eliot Ness and Matt Letscher as Joe Kennedy.
If my ringtone wasn’t already Michael Shannon yelling “Are you people fucking retarded?!” it would now definitely be the pandemonium line.
Am I off-base here, or is the sanitarium that Gillian is in actually her old house (aka the Commodore’s house)?? As in, it has been converted to a sanitarium during the time jump…
If I had to guess, it’s the same set that’s been revamped.
This was an outstanding episode of television. Sitting Tonino down next to Billie’s picture was such a badass move. i can’t imagine anything happening in the rest of the season that will top “WHY MUST IT ALWAYS BE PANDEMONIUM”
So happy to have BE back on the air. Great first two episodes, and Van Alden should be on ALL the time. Suck it, critics.
That was an outstanding episode. Everything in the psych ward was so unsettling. I didn’t realize that the lady running the place was only using Gillian for fashion tips. Was that all that was going on there? Nucky’s bodyguard is shaping up to be some kind of ultimate bad ass. Also, how many violent murders do there have to be to warrant this as an exciting episode? I thought it was pretty damn great.
So there goes my hope of Van Alden becoming Frank Nitti :-(
I would love to see Frank Costello, Genovese, Anatasia and other guys get introduced
When Kennedy was talking to Nucky I said to myself “that’d be hilarious if he’s a Kennedy”. And then it is revealed he is. So I cracked up.
Same thing when Jim True-Frost was on. I said “Oh, dude from The Wire. Wonder who he’s playing. Probably Eliot Ness.” Then the reporters all started clamoring “Mr. Ness, Mr. Ness!” I cracked up again.
The introduction of Joe Kennedy is just one more reason to be sad there are only 6 episodes left of this series, this is history that I never thought they would touch upon. They could’ve easily had 2 more very good years of this series before arriving to the timeline we are at now including Rothstein’s death and the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.
They handle the history very well in this show, maybe Waxey Gordon will show back up and the war between he and Luciano/Lansky will be touched upon, but since most shows avoid anything that brings up Luciano/Lansky being snitches on other gangsters (see Waxey Gordon’s history) BE will probably avoid this altogether.
I’m surprised Genovese hasn’t shown up either but since they cut him out of the Masseria assassination, there is no hope of him turning up on BE now… well, we will have to be content with the forthcoming Maranzano assassination. I’m really trying to figure out who decided to pull the plug on this show with so much history left to cover. Nucky didn’t go to jail until 1941.
Every time I realize there are only six episodes left, I sadly take a drink.
That’s an awesome long con ya got there little Willy…
“I hate my Uncle, so I’m gonna let him continue to financially support me, guide me thru school, then in 7 years I’ll get a job in the district attorneys office, then 10 years after that I’ll be associate DA, and then I’ll start a 2-3 year investigation to take him down once and for all!!”
OR you could just fuckin shoot him.
I have season 2 on DVD and still havent watched it. I need to catch up.
digging the flashbacks…big fan of eli and his son, and the direction they are both taking. show is still suffering from that time skip imo. too much happened to some of the best characters to only show a scene of capones scar, or bring up rothsteins death. with only 6 episodes too, i really hope they dont rush through the last 2 episodes
Prezbo sighting! Confirmed: we have Prezbo! Hopefully his role gets a bit bigger.
The flashbacks are still annoying as hell though. Only 6 eps left–they don’t have time for that, unless it’s auguring nucky’s death (which it may well be, given Winter’s comments about a “final” ending.)
Great minds, @begbie3. I’m fully on board with the “Nucky dies at the end of the series” theory.
I disagree that this was “less exciting” than the premiere, since the premiere wasn’t exciting to begin with. At least this started touching on other characters who are substantially more interesting than Nucky.
I do agree that the flashbacks last week bordered on unnecessary but seemed to bookend the episode, but are coming across as just time-filler now. The Commodore hasn’t been a factor in this show for a couple seasons now, and continuing to labor through the origin story of him & young Nucky just seems like it’s being kept around because they found an actor who does a really convincing young Dabney Coleman.
Van Alden’s line about reeking of urine was pure, deadpan gold.
So Nuck’s nephew if two timing him right?
He has to be.
I DON’T CARE IF YOU’RE IN A SUIT WILLIE I DON’T TRUST YOU.
Eli and Van Alden’s elevator scene bordered on slapstick. “You smell of urine!”
I can see why some people don’t like the flashback stuff, with people saying we already know that Nucky came from nothing, but I think the point is to show his relationship with The Commodore. Just as the first couple of seasons were about Nucky and his protege Jimmy, now we’ve come full circle (albeit in an ass backwards way) to see The Commodore and his protege Nucky. They don’t bother me.
I get that too. The story is pretty well known now that Michael Pitt was a pain in the ass and they offed him earlier than expected tin order to not have to deal with him anymore, so it could be that these flashbacks were in the cards all along, but the original plan had Jimmy sticking around longer so that they felt more timely.
That’s an interesting way to look at it. I still think that both Jimmy and The Commodore have been out of play long enough on this show that it’s a bit too labored to bring that around full circle at this point. Especially when you consider we’ve had as many seasons without them as we had with them.
Eli and Van Alden were definitely the highlight of the episode – they were great.
I’m intrigued by Gillian’s storyline – hope it goes somewhere.
The uproxx crowd seems to be up on stuff so I’m going to ask you guys, what’s the deal with the bathtubs at the nuthouse? What was that supposed to accomplish? I’m not even sure what to google to find the answer, so any insight would help.
Hydrotherapy was pretty commonly used in psychiatric institutes back in the day, and by “regular” folks too. A lot of it has to do with stimulating circulation of the blood.
I’m not for certain, but I think that a lot of doctors thought that if your body was working “correctly” you could be cured of mental illness. Not far off, but their methods weren’t totally sound.
[en.wikipedia.org]
probably something that was a cross over of the health crazes of the 1920/30’s and their complete lack of understanding on how to deal with people who have metal health issues. I’m glad to see not much has changed since those times. I’m curious when Gillian is going to be subjected to electroshock therapy or if she manages to weasels her way out.
“Clouds float because of the atmosphere.”
“But….”
“SHOOOOO!”
WHY MUST IT ALWAYS BE PANDEMONIUM?
“When you will be home?”
Gotta admit, the scenes with Eli and Van Alden were the highlights of this episode. Eli dodging the feather in the elevator and Van Alden yelling, “Why must there always be pandemonium?” after the robbery were awesome.
I’m liking the Nucky flashback stuff, but I think it would have been more useful about 2-3 seasons ago. Why throw this at us in the final season?
This show is always good for making me laugh at least once an episode after some horrific violence.
I wonder how far back or how resent the flashbacks go. Isn’t there a 5-7 year gap between last season and this season ? Will we see the St Valetine’s massacre in a flashback.
So far, I don’t mind the flashbacks between Nucky and the Commodore.
My view is that the show writers expected Boardwalk Empire to run for 3 or 4 more seasons, only they got the rug pulled out from under them last summer because HBO didn’t think the show was enough of a commercial success and Terrence Winter had that Rolling Stones project he wanted to move on to anyways. So, the writers had to rush to find a way to tie together the series in 1 season instead of 3 or 4 seasons, and given how sprawling the show had become (many people have noted how Atlantic City and Nucky really became secondary parts of the show the past couple of seasons) they figured the easiest way to do that was by bringing the bulk of the focus back to Nucky. Because we know that the character Nucky borrows from but is not the same as Nucky Johnson (who he’s based on), my guess is that this season ends with Nucky dead, with him being completely overwhelmed by the rise of Luciano, Lansky and the Commission. The flashbacks which are being used to show Nucky’s rise and (presumably) how he got mixed up with characters like Gillian and Chalky will be a mirror for his fall by the end of this season, and over the course of that fall I think the writers will do their best to tie together the other threads of the story (i.e. what becomes of Gillian, Chalky and Eli, the latter showing us what also happens to Van Alden and Chicago).
True Blood Final Season Syndrome.
Oh, wait, the True Blood flashbacks were never useful.
It’s just so refreshing to know that the end is in site for this series yet we still get more really pointless Gillian scenes. And if they don’t end in lesbianism, they’re even more worthless.
@justmebd …true
Hey, you got full frontal of an old, out-of-shape extra. No one said it would be quality full frontal.
The bathtub scene screamed “full frontal” and all that was heard was “side boob”.
Shame.