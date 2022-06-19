Father’s Day saw tributes across social media, to dads both with us and not. For Lara Saget, one of the late comedian’s three daughters, she commemorated the holiday with a moving post to her father, who passed away suddenly in early January of this year.

An artist and educator, Lara took to Instagram with picture of her as a child, nestled beside her smiling father. “My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,” her post began. “He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.”

She continued:

I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully.

It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative.

Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible.

It doesn’t stop that love.

He chose love, always. I commit to doing the same.

The love is right here.

And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love. I love you infinitely, dad.

Happy Father’s Day.

Saget’s career opertated on two extremes. By day, he was the unfailingly warm and patient father figure of Full House and the affable host of America’s Funniest Home Video. By night, he was one of the bluest comics around, even in death. But from all accounts, he was never short of kind and full of love, and in what proved to be his final years he was more openly ruminative about mortality. You can see that side in the untold tributes that have poured in since his passing, including this new one from one of his daughters.

