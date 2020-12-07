Following his well-received performance as an older, battle-weary yet still badass Boba Fett on The Mandalorian, Temuera Morrison sat down with The New York Times to talk about how he got a chance to give Star Wars fans version of the character that they’ve been hoping to see for over 40 years.

Morrison’s time with the franchise goes all the way back to 2002’s Attack of the Clones, in which he played Boba’s father, the bounty hunter Jango Fett, who was cloned for the Republic’s clone army. (Boba himself is a clone of Jango, but he ages like a normal human.) While Morrison’s voice has been dubbed into The Empire Strikes Back, officially making him the voice of Boba Fett, he’s never played the character on-screen until The Mandalorian, which was an experience that he couldn’t believe was happening. As for how the heck Boba Fett is still alive after being unceremoniously knocked into the Sarlacc Pit during Return of the Jedi, not even Morrison knows.

“There’s quite a bit of loose ends, and I’m not one of those guys that knows too much about the actual history,” Morrison told the Times. “The fans of ‘Star Wars,’ they have better knowledge of, What’s happened? How can he still be alive? I thought he was stuck in this place? I can find out more on the internet.”

Of course, what happened to Boba Fett between Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian seems like the perfect material for the recently announced Boba Fett miniseries, which Morrison hopes to be a part of. Although, for now, he’d settle for a chance to connect with the franchise’s biggest star: Baby Yoda.

“I never got to work with him very closely or with the people who move him around,” Morrison said. “I was using him in a not-so-good way, as bait. But hopefully I’ll get to meet him and we can have a little bonding session.”

