Ever since The Mandalorian first debuted, Star Wars fans have been hoping the show would feature the most notorious bounty hunter of them all, Boba Fett, who frankly, is the entire inspiration for the Disney+ series. Well, they just got their wish and in a big way.

(SPOILERS from The Mandalorian Episode 14: The Tragedy will be found below.)

While Boba Fett was first teased all the way back in the season two premiere, there were questions about whether he would even appear in The Mandalorian again. Considering a spinoff miniseries was announced shortly after his brief cameo, a lot of Star Wars fans speculated that Boba Fett wouldn’t fully return until then. Fortunately, they were wrong. The classic bounty hunter played a prominent role in “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” where he not only teamed up with Mando, but whooped an insane amount of stormtrooper ass before donning his iconic armor. And people are here for it. Morning hadn’t even hit in the East Coast, and already Boba Fett was trending on Twitter where the reactions are still pouring in. Clearly, this was the version of the character that Star Wars fans have been waiting for since his all-too-brief appearance in the original trilogy.

Chapter 14 with Boba Fett in one picture… #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/KhOm3NKz36 — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) December 4, 2020

Regarding #TheMandalorian Chapter 14 (S2E6): A lot of people have been waiting for over 40 years to see Boba Fett open up like that. | #ThisIsTheWay pic.twitter.com/LXzMYGISaK — d:erek_klein (✊😷) (@rogue_analyst) December 4, 2020

Boba Fett: “I’m just a simple man making his way through the galaxy.”

Us:#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/RDv2QckjaB — peep (@TheGeekyPeep) December 4, 2020

Boba Fett after cracking open yet another stormtooper helmet #mandalorian pic.twitter.com/9upnhQy7vk — Chase Gagliardi 🦖 (@GagliardiChase) December 4, 2020

Boba Fett after he put his armour back on pic.twitter.com/I9Tsbj9TbK — YOUNG $KYWALKER (@thchxsenone) December 4, 2020

Star Wars fans after waiting since 1983 to see boba Fett in his armor again:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/i5xoyKfDrG — Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) December 4, 2020

Further down in the nerd weeds, Star Wars fans were also quick to notice that the episode finally set the record straight that Boba Fett and his father Jango Fett are true Mandalorians. Until now, the official story was that Jango stole his armor and therefore wasn’t a real Mandalorian, but that is no longer the case. It is now canon that Jango was a foundling just like Mando.

Wait?? Did I hear that right? Boba Fett's armor IS Jango Fett's armor? 🤯 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8PH1SwCLkg — 𝕂ℝ𝕀𝕊𝕋𝕀𝔸ℕ 𝕆𝔻𝕃𝔸ℕ𝔻 (@kreshjun) December 4, 2020

Just watched "Chapter 14" of #TheMandalorian and my reaction what Boba Fett told Din Djarin about Jango Fett, had me… pic.twitter.com/n5AWBEGlWd — The Geeky Cafe (@thegeekycafe) December 4, 2020

Boba Fett pulling out his Mandalorian Genealogy Tree to prove Almec was a lying, propaganda spreading ass bitch. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/kxKeehbaKt — MorahZamora (@MorahZamora) December 4, 2020

Fans are also buzzing about what kind of team-up is going to happen in the final two episodes of the season because Mando has a helluva roster to choose from going into his confrontation with Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon.

Boba Fett at the end of the episode:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/HQo4AWKKqY — Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) December 4, 2020

#TheMandalorian Just gonna throw it out there, If they do the thing this season of: “hey let’s bring in all the side characters for the finale” it’s gonna be absolutely batshit: Bo Katan, Cobb Vanth, Boba Fett, Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/uZ0s1NXkJV — Niall | The Marshal (@TheJediWatchman) November 27, 2020

Mando, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka going up against the Darksaber and Dark Troopers? Slap it in our dorky veins.