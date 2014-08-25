Boo-urns! Boo-urns! 20 Mr. Burns-Centric ‘Simpsons’ Episodes Everyone Should Know

1. “Two Cars In Every Garage and Three Eyes On Every Fish” — Original Air Date: November 11, 1990
With the appearance of “Blinky” the three-eyed fish (a result of nuclear waste) this episode shows just how far Mr. Burns will go to cover up a mishap at The Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. Burns for Governor!
2. “Team Homer” — Original Air Date: January 7, 1996
You want $500 for you bowling team? Well then Mr. Burns demands a spot on that team!
3. “Bart Gets Hit By a Car” — Original Air Date: January 10, 1991
Mr. Burns will attempt to fire Homer any chance he can, even if he hit Bart with a car, and briefly killed him.
4. “Treehouse of Horror IV” — Original Air Date: October 28, 1993
In this parody of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Mr. Burns is Dracula, and invites the Simpson family to his mansion in Pennsylvania “for dinner.”
5. “Homer’s Enemy” — Original Air Date: May 4, 1997
Mr. Burns hires Homer’s far more competent nemesis Frank Grimes to work at the Nuclear Power Plant.
6. “Brush With Greatness” — Original Air Date: April 11, 1991
One nude painting of Mr. Burns coming right up!
7. “Blood Feud” — Original Air Date: July 11, 1991
If you’re Mr. Burns and one of your employee’s children donates blood so you can have a blood transfusion, all that deserves in return is a ‘Thank You’ card, right?
8. “Mountain of Madness” — Original Air Date: February 2, 1997
Mr. Burns and Homer are paired off on a company retreat(they have the best dynamic). Watch as they bond when they get stranded in the mountains after they cause an avalanche, and then totally turn on each other!
9. “Homer the Smithers” — Original Air Date: February 25, 1996
What does Mr. Burns do when Smithers takes a vacation? He hires Homer to take the job, of course! But Homer is so bad at the job (he catches a bowl of cereal on fire) that Mr. Burns almost becomes self-reliant.
10. “Burns, Baby Burns” — Original Air Date: November 17, 1996
Mr. Burns illegitimate 60-year-old son is in town, and Burns is embarrassed by his rudeness (somehow). In case you ever wanted to see a staged kidnapping, and a simulated gunning down of Homer by the police on The Simpsons, well this episode has that, too.
How bout a list for Barney? he has to be the most underutilized character of late. Did he sober up or something?
He sobered up, but then relapses when the joke calls for it.
He sobered up back in the 90s. It lasted for 7-10 years and now he drinks again.
“Can you tell me where the Burns-Os are?”
As with naming best of any Simpsons episodes, the above shows the dates when the show was good.
Let the fools have their…TAR TAR SAUCE.
“DIS IS ALL YOUR FAULT” *throws Bobo*
Homer the Smithers is one of my favorite episodes. And there are so many great quotes in The Old Man and the Lisa.
It’s that delightful cereal leprechaun! I’m going to get your lucky charms!
One day I hope my kids understand why I say: “Ah, 206 bones, 50 miles of small intestine, full, pouting lips. Why, this fellow is less a snowman than a god.” every time we finish making a snowman
Mothers lock up your daughters. Smithers in on the town!
Ho…mer…Simp…son!
Smithers had thwarted my earlier attempt to take candy from a baby, but with him out of the picture, I was free to wallow in my own crapulence.
Kinda expected/hoped to see “Two Dozen and One Greyhounds” if only for the performance of “See My Vest”.
“I thought I’d chauffeur myself this evening! Surely the manual will indicate which is the velocitator and which is deceleratrix, hm?”
I’ve been to a few Dodger games, and shouting at Don Mattingly about shaving his sideburns is easily the highlight of the game for me.
Ketchup or Catsup is still my favorite Mr. Burns moment. And thankfully that episode was on last night.
that hair is so queer ..I heard that !!! ..it as the boy !!!
it WAS the boy !!! ……MY FINGERS ARE TO FAT FOR THIS FUCKING COMPUTER !!!
if you require a special typing wand, please mash your keyboard with your palm.
I guess I’m the only one who LOLs when thinking of Mr. Burns telling the hippie to “shine on, you crazy diamond” (no. 14).
And I just LOLed again…
I was saying boo:
Not a single one after 1997…
I can’t walk down the condiment aisle of a grocery store without saying “ketchup,,, catsup…”
For me it’s a toss up between Willie and Skinner. I mean, just both have so much untapped potential!