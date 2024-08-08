Albuquerque is a wonderful city with great food, a hot air balloon festival, and art galleries. It’s also a popular filming location, most notably the house at the fictional address of 308 Negra Arroyo Lane.

The residence was picked as the chill and normal dwelling for Walter, Skyler, Walt Jr., and Holly on Breaking Bad, which aired for five seasons from 2008 until 2013 on AMC. The home is owned in real life by Joanne Quintana, who told GeeEntertainment that she wasn’t paid as much as many people think.

“People assume we made millions, millions off the show,” she said. “We were not in the show, so we did not get residuals, so we do not get compensated. We only got paid the location fee. A one-time fee. In and out. That’s it.”

Joanna did not specify the exact figure her family was paid but according to Paul Kim, founder of Image Locations, a US company that has supplied homes to productions involving the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga, it can range from $12,000 to $1 million a year.

Hopefully it was enough to buy some stock in a fried chicken chain.

Back in 2017, Quintana erected a fence around the house. “We don’t want to gate ourselves in. We’re the ones who’s being locked up,” she told KOB4 News. “We feel like we can’t leave because when we, do something happens and that’s ridiculous.” So while it’s fine to drive by the Breaking Bad house the next time you’re in Albuquerque, please don’t throw pizza on the roof.

(Via Metro)