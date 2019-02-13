AMC

There are numerous ways to watch (or re-watch for an eighth time) Breaking Bad: AMC, iTunes, old-fashioned DVDs. But I imagine the most popular way is on Netflix, where five seasons of the two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Drama Series are available to be viewed at any time. (Hopefully not in a drug haze, though.) So it’s only fitting that the shrouded-in-secrecy Breaking Bad movie will reportedly be released on Netflix, then AMC, where the show aired.

Deadline reports that “that the two networks may have their roles reversed, with Netflix taking first window and AMC second.” Back in 2013, creator Vince Gilligan thanked the streamer for keeping “us on the air” during an acceptance speech at the Emmys. “Not only are we standing up here [with the Emmy], I don’t think our show would have even lasted beyond season two,” he said. “It’s a new era in television, and we’ve been very fortunate to reap the benefits.”

Netflix and AMC have yet to comment on the report.

Little is known about the project, but according to Deadline, “the script is being shot as a feature, though it has not been determined yet how it will air, as a film or cut into episodes.” But we do know it’s shooting in “familiar locations” around Albuquerque, and there’s a chance original cast members Aaron Paul (who the film is reportedly based around), Bryan Cranston, Jonathan Banks, Jesse Plemons, and Krysten Ritter, among others, may show up. (UPDATE: The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the movie “will be a sequel revolving around Paul, who will reprise his Emmy-winning role as Jesse Pinkman.”)

Is it asking too much to bring back Carol?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I didn’t think so.

(Via Deadline)