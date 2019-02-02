The ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Is Currently Shooting In Familiar Locations

AMC

When news of a Breaking Bad sequel in the form of a movie broke last November, it only did so because Albuquerque’s newspaper, the Albuquerque Journal, did some investigating with the local film office and discovered that a film named Greenbrier was set to shoot from November until February. After a little digging — and based on the provided logline — the Journal deduced that Greenbrier was a Breaking Bad movie. Variety subsequently confirmed it, noting that the film tracks “the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.”

It was not hard to surmise that the film will be about Jesse Pinkman’s post Breaking Bad life. However, details about the film have otherwise remained scarce, aside from the fact that Vince Gillian is writing and directing the film and that Bryan Cranston may also return (if he does so, it will almost certainly be in a limited capacity, as Cranston is currently on Broadway through March, which would not allow him a lot of time to return to New Mexico for an extensive commitment).

Little else is known about the film, although rumors circulated last week that, in addition to Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, the cast may include Jonathan Banks (Mike), Jesse Plemons (Todd), Krysten Ritter (Jane), Robert Forster (The Disappearer), Matt Jones (Badger), and Kevin Rankin (Kenny). Obviously, as a few of those characters are dead, the sequel will likely include flashbacks.