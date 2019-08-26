AMC

The weirdest thing about El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is how not weird it is. If NBC can turn Serendipity into a TV show, why not a Breaking Bad movie? Maybe no one expected the film to premiere on Netflix, but from the moment Breaking Bad ended on September 29, 2013, it felt like there was more story left to tell, especially for Jesse Pinkman (who may appear on Better Call Saul at some point, too). And now that we’re less than two months from El Camino, it’s time to re-watch the original series, or at least one scene from season three.

After Netflix released the first teaser trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Aaron Paul tweeted, “Cats out of the bag… and the bag is in the river. Here’s a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what’s to come.” The scene is from the seventh episode of season three, “One Minute,” written by Thomas Schnauz and directed by Michelle MacLaren, where Jesse screams at Walt for ruining his life (if only he knew what was to come).

“Let me understand this,” Walt says to Jesse, recovering in a hospital bed. “You’re turning down one and a half million dollars…” Jesse interrupts him. “I am not turning down the money. I am turning down you! You get it? I want nothing to do with you,” he tells WW. “Ever since I met you, everything I ever cared about is gone, ruined, turned to shit, dead. Ever since I hooked up with the great Heisenberg. I have never been more alone. I have nothing! No one. Alright? And it’s all gone! Get it? No, why would you even care? As long as you get what you want, right? You don’t give a sh*t about me.”