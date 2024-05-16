(Obviously, NSFW content will be found below. C’mon, it’s Bridgerton.)
As Bridgerton already proved with Netflix show’s second season, the show can still get it despite the odds (being Duke-less, that is). And much like when the streaming service knew what they were doing with a certain photo of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, they are at it again on this third-season release day: “Good morning, Bridgertons.”
Good morning, Bridgertons. pic.twitter.com/A3tIPu8HeK
— Netflix (@netflix) May 16, 2024
Yes, the story’s main focus this season is upon Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton and their sex scenes, but the series made sure to bring us up to speed with how the last central courtship is working out, and let’s just say that Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma are still in their honeymoon phase, six months later. They are also rivaling that “moaning” display from a recent The Walking Dead season.
For starters, there are obvious “scratch marks” on display.
the scratch marks on his back leading to his arms?? THEY ARE RIDICULOUS?? #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/5yiUPpc1sX
— miah (@cupidhawk) May 16, 2024
Then there’s the moment that might even be able to make Julia Fox reconsider her celibacy stance (only kidding, Julia — please keep doing you):
someone teach Anthony not to speak with his mouth full…#Bridgerton #BridgertonSpoilers pic.twitter.com/vzy9ufqeIQ
— iRis ⚠️Bridgerton spoilers⚠️ (@iris_bee_) May 16, 2024
THEY’RE ACTUALLY INSANE #KANTHONY #BRIDGERTON #BRIDGERTONSPOILERS pic.twitter.com/3DDVp7LUPJ
— kristen 🪷 #bridgertonspoilers (@swaying_daisies) May 16, 2024
SHE ALMOST BROKE HIS NECK FLIPPING OUT OF BED LIKE THAT ! pic.twitter.com/ZARtgmBgL6
— yeehaw mads 🤸🏼♀️🤠✨🪩 (@SimplyKanthony) May 16, 2024
anthony’s so jfkdkd but i get it! that’s kate’s effect
pic.twitter.com/HzuiJOhsfh
— m 🏴☠️🐢 (@kathanisharma) May 16, 2024
Anthony Bridgerton's head between Kate's legs? Likely place for it to be #kanthony #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/09dE6mdSUh
— best of kanthony (s3 spoilers) (@bestofkanthony) May 16, 2024
this man……i swear to GOD pic.twitter.com/GGpE1KU0po
— chlo ❤️🤍💙 (@rwrbayleafs) May 16, 2024
For sure, Bridgerton is still refusing to shy away from female pleasure, and my goodness, these two actors (Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey) have absurd chemistry. Perhaps even too much.
you can’t teach actors how to have this kind of chemistry like you either have it or you don’t. this is crazy. pic.twitter.com/NzP4lH8iLz
— veda ❀ (@bellalugosii) May 16, 2024
IS THERE ANYTHING MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN KATE AND ANTHONY BLISSFULLY IN LOVE 🥹😭😭#Kanthony #BridgertonSpoilers #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/7vSuxPqhJh
— iRis ⚠️Bridgerton spoilers⚠️ (@iris_bee_) May 16, 2024
Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kate and Anthony Bridgerton in #Bridgerton season 3 pic.twitter.com/3iPuBfB7Pb
— best of simone ashley (@simonearchives) May 16, 2024
Kate kissing Anthony’s hand with such devotion and adoration altered my brain chemistry.
I’ll never be the same.
This is what dreams are made of. 🥹#Kanthony #BridgertonSpoilers #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/ZNF4i0Z2Fe
— iRis ⚠️Bridgerton spoilers⚠️ (@iris_bee_) May 16, 2024
me the entire time watching kathony in s3e1: good for them, great for us pic.twitter.com/TNN9DpVh7E
— m 🏴☠️🐢 (@kathanisharma) May 16, 2024
All I’ve ever wanted was for them to be this happy. 😭#Kanthony #BridgertonSpoilers #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/lUvm6SPbMB
— iRis ⚠️Bridgerton spoilers⚠️ (@iris_bee_) May 16, 2024
Bridgerton‘s fourth season (the first half of it, anyway) can currently be streamed on Netflix.