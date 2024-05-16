(Obviously, NSFW content will be found below. C’mon, it’s Bridgerton.)

As Bridgerton already proved with Netflix show’s second season, the show can still get it despite the odds (being Duke-less, that is). And much like when the streaming service knew what they were doing with a certain photo of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, they are at it again on this third-season release day: “Good morning, Bridgertons.”

Yes, the story’s main focus this season is upon Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton and their sex scenes, but the series made sure to bring us up to speed with how the last central courtship is working out, and let’s just say that Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma are still in their honeymoon phase, six months later. They are also rivaling that “moaning” display from a recent The Walking Dead season.

For starters, there are obvious “scratch marks” on display.

the scratch marks on his back leading to his arms?? THEY ARE RIDICULOUS?? #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/5yiUPpc1sX — miah (@cupidhawk) May 16, 2024

Then there’s the moment that might even be able to make Julia Fox reconsider her celibacy stance (only kidding, Julia — please keep doing you):

SHE ALMOST BROKE HIS NECK FLIPPING OUT OF BED LIKE THAT ! pic.twitter.com/ZARtgmBgL6 — yeehaw mads 🤸🏼‍♀️🤠✨🪩 (@SimplyKanthony) May 16, 2024

anthony’s so jfkdkd but i get it! that’s kate’s effect

pic.twitter.com/HzuiJOhsfh — m 🏴‍☠️🐢 (@kathanisharma) May 16, 2024

Anthony Bridgerton's head between Kate's legs? Likely place for it to be #kanthony #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/09dE6mdSUh — best of kanthony (s3 spoilers) (@bestofkanthony) May 16, 2024