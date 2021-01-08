Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s most watched shows at the moment, making a long run for the period drama about courtship in London likely. But one of its biggest stars may have his sights set on a much bigger franchise if betting odds are to be believed.

According to Variety, an emerging candidate on the betting markets to become the next James Bond is the Duke himself from the Shondra Rhimes-produced drama. That’s Regé-Jean Page to those who haven’t streamed the steam drama, which premiered recently and has risen to the top of the platform’s most-watched shows.

And as the show’s popularity has grown, so have the odds that Page may actually be in the running to replace Daniel Craig in the role.

Ladbrokes’ odds on which actor will play the next Bond is a closely followed process in the U.K. Page is now just 5/1 in the betting with Ladbrokes to replace Craig as Bond, having previously been 40/1 before Christmas. “Tom Hardy still leads the way as favorite, with James Norton close behind in second place. But it really is all to play for in the race for 007 and RJP has a great chance if the odds are anything to go by,” Ladbrokes representative Alex Apati tells Variety.

It would certainly be an interesting path to Bond for Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings on the Regency drama. And a Ladbrokes rep explained to Variety that these sort of shifts in odds tend to happen for actors who get notoriety for a particular role, only to have their odds drop once the attention fades. But with speculation that a new Bond will be announced before the last Craig-led Bond film hits theaters, Page may have become the talk of Netflix at just the right time.

[via Variety]