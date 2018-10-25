Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In April, Comedy Central announced that Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson’s phenomenally wonderful series Broad City had been renewed for a fifth and final season. Aside from a subsequently released mobile game tied to marijuana’s unofficial official holiday on 4/20, however, we’ve heard little else from Glazer, Jacobson and the cable network about the show’s eventual return and conclusion. Everything changed on Thursday when a new teaser trailer loosely summarizing the first four seasons dropped with a premiere date announcement.

After the pair has seemingly finished running through the first four seasons to get to the show’s production officers, an out-of-breath Jacobson declares, “Okay guys, season five premieres January 24th.” Glazer interrupts her pal, saying the first new episode of the last season will air at “10 p.m.” that Thursday night. “It’s so good,” she adds before they both bow out of the trailer to take a breather.

As for what stories or characters Broad City‘s final season will explore or include, the teaser trailer offers viewers absolutely no clues. So basically, everyone will just have to clear their schedules on Thursday, January 24th, 2019 at 10 p.m. ET/PT to find out what happens to Ilana and Abbi when their web series turned Comedy Central phenomena finally comes to an end.