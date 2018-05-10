FOX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, one of the best shows on television and one loved by many readers of this site, has been canceled by Fox and will not return for a sixth season, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur of Parks and Recreation fame, the show was centered around the exploits of a New York City cop played by Andy Sandberg. While its fan-base was a rabid one, the show never gained wide popularity, much like shows like Community and Arrested Development. Also getting the ax from Fox: Will Forte’s post-apocalyptic comedy The Last Man on Earth, and Kaitlin Olson’s The Mick.

Needless to say, fans are not taking today’s news well.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine getting canceled means The Good Place is the only good show left on network TV, because there were seriously only two — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) May 10, 2018

Boooooo. Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Last Man On Earth are so good and they're made by good people. Support your favorite shows. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 10, 2018

Of course, there’s always hope that someone else could keep the show going (Netflix, NBC, etc.), but for now all fans can do is mourn and have hope for some sort of resurrection of the well-written, funny, and very earnest show.

And, naturally, someone has already launched a Change.org petition to get Fox to un-cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Good luck with that.