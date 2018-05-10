Brooklyn Nine-Nine, one of the best shows on television and one loved by many readers of this site, has been canceled by Fox and will not return for a sixth season, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur of Parks and Recreation fame, the show was centered around the exploits of a New York City cop played by Andy Sandberg. While its fan-base was a rabid one, the show never gained wide popularity, much like shows like Community and Arrested Development. Also getting the ax from Fox: Will Forte’s post-apocalyptic comedy The Last Man on Earth, and Kaitlin Olson’s The Mick.
Needless to say, fans are not taking today’s news well.
Of course, there’s always hope that someone else could keep the show going (Netflix, NBC, etc.), but for now all fans can do is mourn and have hope for some sort of resurrection of the well-written, funny, and very earnest show.
And, naturally, someone has already launched a Change.org petition to get Fox to un-cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Good luck with that.
Well shit. I loved Last Man on Earth more than i probably should have. It was fizzling out anyhow, but i really wanted to see what famous person was going to show up on the season premiere as the leader of the gas mask people only to immediately be killed.
Loved that show. Was intrigued by the cliffhanger. 99 should stay on as well.
Meh Brooklyn was ok
Your move, Hulu. Time to “Mindy Project” Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
New Girl and B99 were the only shows worth watching on the network and theyre both canceled. Last Man was passable, but not good. I cant even name another show on Fox.
I’d wager you can. It’s literally the longest running scripted show in t.v. history.
That hasn’t been good in 20 years?
I love Brooklyn 9-9, but it’s probably about the right time for the show to end. The characters seem to have reached the end of their arcs. Jake is not an irresponsible manchild anymore. Amy has learned to let go of her uptight-ness. Rosa is opening up emotionally. Holt is not so serious.
Jake and Amy’ s wedding is probably a good place for a series finale. I’d rather have a show end one season too early than pull a Scrubs and a terrible final season that kind of ruins everything that came before it.
Bingo. Modern version of Barney Miller, and they knew when to end it.
That’s a deep cut. Most people that comment here weren’t even born when that show went off the air.
As much as I love those characters and would love more of their shenanigans,you’re absolutely right. Charles even found someone as weird as him and he has a son. As for Hitchcock and Scully, they never needed an arc, they just are.
I’d subscribe to Hulu fo B99.
The Mick always surprised me in how human it was. Mickey would kill to keep those kids from becoming rich a$$holes, especially Ben. She just wanted them to be good and humble and not like their parents, or her.
Damn, shame for BK99 to go, really loved that show. What’s next for Schur and Goor? A workplace comedy set at the DMV? Fuck I’d watch that.
Did Glenn Howerton’s network show get canned? Those two need to focus on Always Sunny.
No, AP Bio was renewed somehow.