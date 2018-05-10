‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘The Last Man On Earth,’ And ‘The Mick’ Have All Been Canceled By Fox

#The Last Man On Earth #Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Editor-in-Chief
05.10.18 16 Comments

FOX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, one of the best shows on television and one loved by many readers of this site, has been canceled by Fox and will not return for a sixth season, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur of Parks and Recreation fame, the show was centered around the exploits of a New York City cop played by Andy Sandberg. While its fan-base was a rabid one, the show never gained wide popularity, much like shows like Community and Arrested Development. Also getting the ax from Fox: Will Forte’s post-apocalyptic comedy The Last Man on Earth, and Kaitlin Olson’s The Mick.

Needless to say, fans are not taking today’s news well.

Of course, there’s always hope that someone else could keep the show going (Netflix, NBC, etc.), but for now all fans can do is mourn and have hope for some sort of resurrection of the well-written, funny, and very earnest show.

And, naturally, someone has already launched a Change.org petition to get Fox to un-cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Good luck with that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Last Man On Earth#Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TAGSbrooklyn nine-nineCANCELATIONSFoxTHE LAST MAN ON EARTH

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP