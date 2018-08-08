FOX

In light of Terry Crews’ story about being sexually assaulted by Adam Venit, and his outspoken activism for the #MeToo and Time’s Up causes on social media and before Congress, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer’s room will attempt to incorporate the subject into a future episode. Showrunner Dan Goor revealed his team’s latest endeavor during the series’ panel at the Television Critics Association’s ongoing summer press tour on Wednesday.

“They’re hard to do,” Goor said of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine writing staff’s ongoing discussions about a possible #MeToo episode. “[They] still have to feel true to what the show is and still feel funny — but still give weight to the issue and explore it in a fair way.” He insisted that they “would not tell a #MeToo story unless the writing staff can crack the right story,” while Andy Samberg added that addressing such difficulties in light of previously challenging episodes, like Rosa’s (Stephanie Beatriz) coming out in “Moo Moo,” was of the utmost importance: