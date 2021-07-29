More Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming soon (title of your sex tape?).

The final season of the NBC sitcom was originally scheduled to premiere last year, but it was delayed due to the pandemic; the writers also scrapped four “all ready to go” episodes following the Black Lives Matter protests. Andy Samberg said the challenge of the 10 episodes is “being honest about what is going on in the world and not shying away from the fact that there are serious problems,” but he also cautioned that “it’s important for us and for anyone watching our show to keep in mind if we’re looking for a half-hour comedy show to be the ones to solve this problem, we’re in trouble.”

If it sounds like Brooklyn Nine-Nine will become too serious in the final season, the goofy trailer above should assuage those fears. There’s a room full of other district’s Hitchcocks and Scullys, Holt’s (Andre Braugher) beloved corgi Cheddar, Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) taking edibles, and the returns of Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas), Craig Robinson (Doug Judy), and Gina Linetti, played by Chelsea Peretti who left the show during season six. You had me at “beloved corgi,” B99.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns to NBC on August 12 with back-to-back episodes.