As fans gear up for the final episodes of Better Call Saul, there are some important questions to ask: what will happen to Kim Wexler? When does Gene get his job at the Cinnabon? Who is Gene? And, an equally important question, when are Walt and Jesse going to show up?

Fans are aware that the duo was on set last year, but details have remained slim. They did not appear in the first half of the final season which means that there are only a handful of episodes where we can expect to see our favorite grumpy old man/over-active millennial duo.

Bryan Cranston recently appeared on the SMX Basic! Podcast where he very briefly spoke about his upcoming appearance on the show–without giving away too much.

“There’s a scene that Aaron [Paul] is in without me. And there’s a scene where I’m in without him. And then there’s a scene where we’re both in. So there’s three scenes to come,” Cranston explained. The actor then said that though he was on set, the details have been so under wraps, that he doesn’t even know what episodes he will appear in.

“It’s pretty cool,” the actor added. “But to be honest with you – because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don’t even know what episodes we’re in. You’re gonna find out.”

Cranston has been open about his not-so-secret cameo on the series, explaining how the whole thing went down in a recent interview. “Aaron and I shot this episode a year and a half ago,” Cranston recently said on Live With Kelly And Ryan.

He added, “They weren’t even in production yet, so they actually flew us into Albuquerque under the dark of night. We took two steps off the airplane and into an SUV, cloaked, and we went to an Air BNB. They said, ‘Here’s where you stay. You cannot leave.’ It was so interesting. I was literally walking around the perimeter within the wall… You feel like you’re in the witness protection program.” Is that a potential spoiler? Will Saul end up in witness protection? Or will he finally get to eat Cinnabon in peace?!

Better Cal Saul returns July 11th on AMC.

(Via Collider)